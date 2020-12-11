Oilers drop season opener to Wichita in shootout

The Tulsa Oilers waited nine months to get back on the BOK Center ice after COVID-19 stopped play in March, but they will have to wait a little longer to get a victory.
A pandemic-restricted, socially distanced crowd of 2,672 watched as the Oilers rallied from two goals down to tie the game but ultimately fell to the Wichita Thunder in a shootout, 3-2.
Veteran Adam Pleskach put the Oilers on the board in the third period with a shot from the right face-off circle at 4:42. Gregg Burmaster, who played for Quad City in the SPHL last season, tied the game at 12:32.
After a scoreless overtime, Charlie Sampair, Kevin Dominque and Pleskach failed to score in shootout play while Peter Crinella scored for the Thunder in the victory.
There were a few first-game miscues that were somewhat expected by Oilers coach Rob Murray.
“We did not execute on our power play as good as we should have since we have been practicing it. But it is early in the season,” Murray said. “We missed two two-on-ones and two breakaways. One of those breakaways could have been the difference in the game.”
Despite some mistakes, Murray said he was pleased with his team's effort.
“There are things we need to tighten up,” he said. “There were some guys that were not on the same page. But that is to be expected. We had guys in the wrong spot. I was pleased with the effort. We came back in the third.
“Both goalies played really well. Both teams had some good chances in overtime.”
Following a scoreless first period featuring tough defensive play by both teams, the Thunder broke the scoring drought with a two-on-one play at 7:38 of the second period. Johnny Curran skated in on Oilers goalie Devin Williams and passed off at the last minute to Chantz Petruic, stationed to the right of the net, and fired the puck past Williams.
An offensive miscue allowed the Thunder to score a shorthanded goal at 19:50 of the period. Matteo Gennaro grabbed the puck and skated in all alone, firing past Williams to put Wichita up 2-0.
The Oilers will host the Allen Americans at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
THUNDER 3, OILERS 2 (OT)
Wichita;0;2;0;0;1;—;3
Tulsa;0;0;2;0;0;—;2
First Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Kobryn (boarding) 12:40. Tulsa, Jenkins (delay of game) 17:46.
Second Period: 1, Wichita, Petruic 1 (Curran) 7:38. 2, Wichita, Gennaro 1 (unassisted) 19:50 (sh). Penalties: Wichita, Petruic (slashing) 17:57.
Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Pleskach 1 (McKee, Balsamo) 4:42. 4, Tulsa, Burmaster 1 (Llewellyn) 12:32. Penalties: Wichita, Dickman (hooking) 2:21. Wichita, Schmitz (slashing) 9:15. Wichita, Clarke (delay of game) 9:20.
Overtime: No scoring. Penalties: None.
Shootout: 5, Wichita 1, Tulsa 0
Power Plays: Wichita 0-2, Tulsa 0-4
Shots: Wichita, 10-12-6-6-1—35. Tulsa, 11-8-17-5-0—41.
Saves: Wichita, Gillam 11-8-15-0—34. Tulsa, Williams 10-10-6-0—26.
Referee: Cameron Fleming. A: 2,672.
