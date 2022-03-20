Oilers drop 3-1 home decision to Toledo

After handing the ECHL Central Division Walleye a loss on Saturday night, the Tulsa Oilers turned in another strong performance Sunday at the BOK Center, but could not stop the Walleye from posting a 3-1 victory and snapping the Oilers' two-game winning streak.

The Oilers outshot the Walleye 20-6 in the final period but were still outscored 2-1 in the period.

“It was a really good effort but the score did not reflect that,” said Oilers coach Rob Murray. “We had our chances. We had four or five point-blank (shots) in the third period that just didn’t go in the net.

“This was our fourth game in six nights, and I thought our effort was excellent, but you could see the fatigue in the players. We had a couple of late nights coming back from Allen and Kansas City this past week.

“Tomorrow with be our fifth game in seven nights. That is a lot to ask from the guys.”

Murray feels if the Oilers keep up their aggressive play it will pay off in the end.

“If we can match that effort every night we give ourselves a chance to win,” Murray said.

Brandon Schultz broke a 0-0 tie at 18:52 of the second period with a weaving, athletic left-and-right move toward the Oilers goal and let go a shot that flew past goaltender Daniel Mannella to put the Walleye up 1-0.

Hayden VanBeek put Toledo up 2-0 at 3:20 of the third period with a shot that bounced in behind Mannella. But the Oilers answered just 50 seconds later when Maxim Golod scored his second goal in two nights. Golod skated in on Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos and fired to make it a 2-1 game.

At 13:42 Keeghan Howdeshell fired a shot between the face-off circles to put the Walleye up 3-1.

The game started with a special presentation to veteran team captain Adam Pleskach, who was playing in his 581st Oilers game. That broke the all-time record of 580 games played in Tulsa by the late Sonny Wakeford. Wakeford played for the old Tulsa Oilers from 1928 through 1942.

“It is cool that hockey has been here almost 100 years,” said Pleskach, who is in his ninth season with the Oilers.

“I have been lucky for the most part and healthy,” Pleskach said of his time with the Oilers.

Looking back at past Oilers teams, Pleskach, who has scored 237 goals in an Oilers uniform and added 241 assists, feels this year's team has what it takes to make the playoffs.

“I do, especially the way our lineup is lately,” Pleskach said. “The guys are really pulling for each other now. We hit a slump there for awhile but everyone is competing now.”

The Oilers' three-game home stand with Toledo will conclude Monday with a 7:05 p.m. game.

WALLEYE 3, OILERS 1

Toledo;0;1;2;—;3

Tulsa;0;0;1;—;1

First Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Matsushima (tripping) 8:14.

Second Period: 1, Toledo, Schultz 11 (Myer, Gazzola) 18:52. Penalties: Toledo, Boeing (interference) 6:21. Tulsa, Denomie (hooking) 12:41. Tulsa, Leef (high sticking) 13:28. Toledo, Verbeek (high sticking) 19:30.

Third Period: 2, Toledo, Verbeek 2 (Schultz, Heard) 3:20. 3, Tulsa, Golad 3 (Soper, DaSilva) 4:10. 4, Toledo, Howdeshell 11 (Hensick) 13:42. Penalties:

Power Plays: Toledo, 0-3. Tulsa, 0-2.

Shots: Toledo, 8-10-6—24. Tulsa, 6-13-20—39.

Saves: Toledo, Christopoulos, 6-13-19—38. Tulsa, Mannella, 8-9-4—21.

A: 4,654.