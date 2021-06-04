Oilers close out season with road loss at Kansas City

The Tulsa Oilers fell 4-3 to the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night in Independence, Missouri to close out the 2020-21 season.

Lane Scheidl kicked off the scoring 3:56 into the action, capitalizing on a neutral zone turnover to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead. Giorgio Estephan followed up 54 seconds later, beating Roman Durny short side with a snap shot to make it 2-0. Nick Pastujov’s goal at 8:02 gave Kansas City a three-goal lead after one period.

Tulsa’s Charlie Sampair scored 9:52 into the second period and Justin Taylor recorded his ninth goal of the season 18:16 into the frame, finishing off a pass from Alex Kromm to make it a 3-2 game.

After Scheidl restored the Mavericks’ two-goal lead, Ian McNulty scored with 3:36 remaining for the Oilers’ final goal of the season.

The Oilers kick off the 2021-22 season Oct. 22 with a road game against the Rapid City Rush.