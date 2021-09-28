 Skip to main content
NSU men's soccer nets two Players of the Week
Northeastern State's Jason Rivera and Niklas Kirhoff were named Great American Conference men's soccer Players of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Rivera, who was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week, had two game-winning goals as the RiverHawks went 2-0 last week, and has scored a goal in four consecutive contests. The true freshman from Irving, Texas, has a league-leading five goals on the season.

Kirhoff, a junior, was honored as the Goalkeeper of the Week after he recorded two shutouts, making four saves in a 2-0 win over Ouachita and two stops in a 1-0 victory over Harding.  

