NSU men's basketball adds Arkansas transfer

Northeastern State men's basketball will add University of Arkansas transfer Emeka Obukwelu (6-foot-8, 235 pounds) to its 2021-22 roster, head coach Ja Havens announced Monday.
Obukwelu is the third NCAA Division I addition to the roster this offseason for the RiverHawks and comes to the team with one year of eligibility remaining.
He spent the last three seasons with the Razorbacks in a reserve role, playing in 11 games during his junior and senior years. Obukwelu arrived at Fayetteville in 2018 after averaging 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore at the University of Texas-Tyler. He also set an American Southwest Conference (ASC) single-season record that year for shooting percentage (.678).
