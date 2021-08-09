NSU men's basketball adds Arkansas transfer

Obukwelu is the third NCAA Division I addition to the roster this offseason for the RiverHawks and comes to the team with one year of eligibility remaining.

He spent the last three seasons with the Razorbacks in a reserve role, playing in 11 games during his junior and senior years. Obukwelu arrived at Fayetteville in 2018 after averaging 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore at the University of Texas-Tyler. He also set an American Southwest Conference (ASC) single-season record that year for shooting percentage (.678).