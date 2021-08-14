Nico Ali Walsh dominates in first fight, while Trey Lippe Morrison remains unbeaten

CATOOSA – This sport is known as professional boxing, and yet several of Trey Lippe Morrison’s previous contests resembled street fights.
Lippe Morrison was a headhunter and power-shot specialist who typically would flatten an opponent – and typically would do it within the first two or three rounds.
On Saturday night, at the Hard Rock Live theater, Lippe Morrison achieved the most professional performance of his 7½-year career.
Giving up 59 pounds to 288-pound Don Haynesworth, Lippe Morrison and new trainer Kevin Lightburn immediately identified two objectives: to nullify Haynesworth’s ability to control the fight with his jab, and to attack Haynesworth’s ribcage on a frequent basis.
It wasn’t perfect, but Lippe Morrison did execute the game plan really well. It’s quite possible that he connected on more clean, stinging body shots than he had against 17 previous opponents combined.
In a bout streamed live on ESPN+, the result was a unanimous six-round decision victory for the undefeated Lippe Morrison.
As the son of Tommy Morrison, Lippe Morrison wasn’t the only Saturday participant who bore the pressure of a having significant boxing name. Nico Ali Walsh, the 21-year-old grandson of Muhammad Ali, traveled to Oklahoma for his ESPN-televised professional boxing debut.
The Ali Walsh-Jordan Weeks middleweight clash occurred about two hours after the Lippe Morrison-Haynesworth contest. As a tribute to his grandfather’s signature ring attire, Ali Walsh was clad in a white robe, white trunks with black trim and white boots. The trunks actually were borrowed from Ali’s ring wardrobe.
During the opening minute, Ali Walsh scored with a textbook right hand that dropped Weeks to one knee. Ali Walsh followed with a flurry of big punches that compelled referee Gerald Ritter to stop the fight after only 109 seconds.
Rapper Flavor Flav, who had been seated with members of the Ali Walsh family, bounced into the ring to congratulate the young fighter.
“Even the great Mike Tyson said he was scared to death (before his first fight),” said Ali Walsh, a UNLV student whose fall semester begins in two weeks. “I wouldn’t say I was scared to death, but the nerves are crazy.
“I’ve been lying to you guys (reporters). You guys have been saying that this is so much pressure. It is a lot of pressure, but you know what? It’s the first fight that was a lot of pressure. Everything else is all downhill from here.”
Within a few seconds of the opening bell, there was an “Ali! Ali! Ali!” chant from the crowd.
“To hear those Ali chants was something that I’ll never forget.” Ali Walsh said.
With regard to crowd reaction, the presence of Lippe Morrison and Ali Walsh overshadowed a world-title main event in which World Boxing Association super flyweight champion Joshua Franco of San Antonio prevailed in a unanimous 12-round decision over Andrew Moloney of Australia.
The Franco-Moloney showdown was their third meeting. In June 2020, Moloney lost the WBA belt to Franco. Their November rematch was stopped after Franco sustained a second-round eye injury. The referee determined that the damage resulted from an accidental head butt, while Moloney insisted that the injury was caused by a jab. A no-content ruling led to Franco-Moloney III at the Hard Rock.
All three of the Lippe Morrison-Haynesworth judges scored that bout as a six-rounds-to-none shutout, which was doubly impressive in that Haynesworth was a skilled heavyweight who appeared to have no fear of Lippe Morrison’s power.
As the fight began, an event official said, “This guy will be the toughest opponent Trey’s ever had.”
The Tulsa World scored the fight 59-56 in Lippe Morrison’s favor.
“That’s what you need. That’s what builds confidence,” said the 31-year-old Lippe Morrison, a native of the Grand Lake area and now a Tulsa resident.
While the 229-pound Lippe Morrison improved to 18-0, this outcome was unprecedented. It was his first fight that didn’t end with a stoppage.
“The first thing was to take away (Haynesworth’s) jab. If you let him jab, he’ll be there all night,” said Lightburn, who operates a gym in Springdale, Arkansas. “If you take away the jab, you force him to make harsh decisions. That’s what we did.
“Whatever (the opponent) gives us, we’ve got to take it. We’ve got to be well-rounded enough to (capitalize on an opponent’s flaws).”
Top Rank/ESPN boxing
Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa
Promoters: Bob Arum and Tony Holden
Saturday’s results
Super flyweights: Joshua Franco (18-1-2, San Antonio) def. Andrew Moloney (21-2, Australia), unanimous decision, 12 rounds. Franco retains the World Boxing Association’s super flyweight championship.
Middleweights: Nico Ali Walsh (1-0, Las Vegas) def. Jordan Weeks 4-2, Lexington, South Carolina), KO, 1:49 first round.
Junior welterweights: Arnold Barboza (26-0, Los Angeles) def. Antonio Moran (26-5-1, Mexico City), unanimous decision. Barboza retains the World Boxing Organization’s international junior welterweight title.
Bantamweights: Jason Moloney (22-2, Australia) def. Joshua Greer Jr. (22-2-2, Australia), unanimous decision, 10 rounds. Moloney wins the World Boxing Council’s vacant silver title.
Heavyweights: Trey Lippe Morrison (18-0, Tulsa) def. Don Haynesworth (16-7-1, New Rochelle, New York), unanimous decision, 6 rounds.
Junior lightweights: Karlos Balderas (10-1, Santa Maria, California) def. Fidel Cervantes (9-2-1, Kansas City, Kansas), TKO, 2:03 second round.
Junior lightweights: Andres Cortes (15-0, Las Vegas) def. Genesis Servania (34-3, Japan), KO, 3:00 third round.
Junior lightweights: Albert Bell (9-0, Toledo, Ohio) def. Julio Cortez Esmeraldes (15-3, Ecuador), unanimous decision, 8 rounds.
Junior lightweights: Abraham Nova (20-0, Albany, New York) def. Richard Pumicpic (22-12-2, Philippines), unanimous decision, 8 rounds.