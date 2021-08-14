Nico Ali Walsh dominates in first fight, while Trey Lippe Morrison remains unbeaten

The Ali Walsh-Jordan Weeks middleweight clash occurred about two hours after the Lippe Morrison-Haynesworth contest. As a tribute to his grandfather’s signature ring attire, Ali Walsh was clad in a white robe, white trunks with black trim and white boots. The trunks actually were borrowed from Ali’s ring wardrobe.

During the opening minute, Ali Walsh scored with a textbook right hand that dropped Weeks to one knee. Ali Walsh followed with a flurry of big punches that compelled referee Gerald Ritter to stop the fight after only 109 seconds.

Rapper Flavor Flav, who had been seated with members of the Ali Walsh family, bounced into the ring to congratulate the young fighter.

“Even the great Mike Tyson said he was scared to death (before his first fight),” said Ali Walsh, a UNLV student whose fall semester begins in two weeks. “I wouldn’t say I was scared to death, but the nerves are crazy.

“I’ve been lying to you guys (reporters). You guys have been saying that this is so much pressure. It is a lot of pressure, but you know what? It’s the first fight that was a lot of pressure. Everything else is all downhill from here.”

Within a few seconds of the opening bell, there was an “Ali! Ali! Ali!” chant from the crowd.