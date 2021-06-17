New Tulsa Speedway dirt track set to open Friday

When Tulsa Speedway closed 16 years ago it left a void in the Tulsa racing community. Weekly racing, that started at the Tulsa Fairgrounds half a century ago before moving to North Tulsa in 1985, was suddenly no more.

However, Todd Martin and Keith Haney hope to fill that void when the New Tulsa Speedway opens on the property of Tulsa Raceway Park on Friday.

A high banked quarter-mile dirt track has been built and Friday will be the first of what will be weekly Friday night racing featuring sprint cars, modifieds, factory stocks, mini stocks and other special events.

The plans to expand racing at the 56-year-old racing facility has been in the works for awhile.

“The intentions for Tulsa Raceway Park always was to be a multi-racing facility,” said Todd Martin who has been a co-owner of Tulsa Raceway Park for the past 14 years. “It was originally slated to have a road racing course. I saw that the need and support for a dirt track in our community would be the most valuable.”

Friday’s opening is the culmination of two years of construction. But Martin and Haney are not stopping there.