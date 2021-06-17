New Tulsa Speedway dirt track set to open Friday

When Tulsa Speedway closed 16 years ago it left a void in the Tulsa racing community. Weekly racing, that started at the Tulsa Fairgrounds half a century ago before moving to North Tulsa in 1985, was suddenly no more.
However, Todd Martin and Keith Haney hope to fill that void when the New Tulsa Speedway opens on the property of Tulsa Raceway Park on Friday.
A high banked quarter-mile dirt track has been built and Friday will be the first of what will be weekly Friday night racing featuring sprint cars, modifieds, factory stocks, mini stocks and other special events.
The plans to expand racing at the 56-year-old racing facility has been in the works for awhile.
“The intentions for Tulsa Raceway Park always was to be a multi-racing facility,” said Todd Martin who has been a co-owner of Tulsa Raceway Park for the past 14 years. “It was originally slated to have a road racing course. I saw that the need and support for a dirt track in our community would be the most valuable.”
Friday’s opening is the culmination of two years of construction. But Martin and Haney are not stopping there.
“We have tried hard to get it open and we are going to continue to improve the facility,” Martin said. “We probably still have another half million dollars of improvements we are going to make over the next 12 months. I am sure we are going to have some growing pains and some things to learn, because drag racing is not the same as dirt racing.
“I am looking forward to learning about all the different classes. I am interested in different events we can bring there. We want to fill the need for what the spectator and racers want.”
A track manager was brought in to oversee construction and management of the dirt track.
“We hired Tim Cunningham who came from Memphis where he did drag racing and dirt cars there and was at Paducah (Kentucky) before that,” Martin said. “We had a lot of input from (longtime Tulsa sprint car owner/promoter) Barry Grabel and (Hall of Fame sprint car racer) Shane Carson on what to do to make the track something people would want to come too.”
And Cunningham is tasked with making it happen.
“It has been a lot of 16-hour days lately,” Cunningham said of the race to make the Friday opener. “Since July it has been me and my son Erick and Larry Ashlock have been here everyday.”
Giving the fans and racers a great facility is Cunningham’s goal.
“I want to be sure and accommodate all the fans a racers and give them their money’s worth every night,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in what I do. We make the best of what we got.”
Cunningham did not necessarily know what the challenges would be when he arrived in Tulsa. But he has tackled them head on.
“Honestly I did not know what I was tackling,” Cunningham said when he started this job. “We have had water and drainage issues with a high water table here. It has been a challenge learning where to put drains.”
The next challenge for Cunningham is Friday night.
“I want to put on a good show this weekend and get it kicked off in a good way,” he said.