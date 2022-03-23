Watch Now: Livestream of the Major League Fishing Redcrest Championship

As an all-star lineup hit Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees early Wednesday to launch the Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship.
The tournament launches as a first of its kind on Grand Lake, even if some of the top players are familiar to its shores. It is the top championship for the most-watched pro fishing tour in the world due to its broad online and television viewership. It’s competition format is unique, and it wraps up Sunday evening with a prestigious title and a $300,000 check for the winner.
Here's the schedule of events:
MLF REDCREST AND OUTDOOR SPORTS EXPO
TODAY-THURSDAY (41 anglers)
6:45 a.m.: General Tire Take-Off Ceremonies, Wolf Creek Boat Ramp
7:30 a.m.: Anglers depart
7:45 a.m.: Live Stream Starts at MajorLeagueFishing.com and MyOutdoorTV
8-10:30 a.m.: Competition Period 1
10:45 a.m.–1:15 p.m.: Competition Period 2
1:30-4 p.m.: Competition Period 3
4–4:30 p.m.: General Tire Takeout Show Live Stream
FRIDAY (10 anglers)
6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues
10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square
4:30 p.m.: Blane Howard Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center
5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center
6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center
SATURDAY (10 anglers)
6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues
10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square
4:30 p.m.: Blane Howard Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center
5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center
6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center
SUNDAY (10-angler finale)
6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues
10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square
4:30 p.m.: Clayton Anderson Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center
5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center
6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center with championship trophy awarded
7 p.m.: Toyota Tundra Giveaway on Main State at SageNet Center