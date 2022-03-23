 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Now: Livestream of the Major League Fishing Redcrest Championship

  • Updated
  • 0

As an all-star lineup hit Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees early Wednesday to launch the Major League Fishing 2022 Redcrest Championship.

Related

Chilly temperatures to greet anglers as Redcrest Championship takes off on Grand Lake

Anglers to watch this week

The tournament launches as a first of its kind on Grand Lake, even if some of the top players are familiar to its shores. It is the top championship for the most-watched pro fishing tour in the world due to its broad online and television viewership. It’s competition format is unique, and it wraps up Sunday evening with a prestigious title and a $300,000 check for the winner.

People are also reading…

Here's the schedule of events:

MLF REDCREST AND OUTDOOR SPORTS EXPO

TODAY-THURSDAY (41 anglers)

6:45 a.m.: General Tire Take-Off Ceremonies, Wolf Creek Boat Ramp

7:30 a.m.: Anglers depart

7:45 a.m.: Live Stream Starts at MajorLeagueFishing.com and MyOutdoorTV

8-10:30 a.m.: Competition Period 1

10:45 a.m.–1:15 p.m.: Competition Period 2

1:30-4 p.m.: Competition Period 3

4–4:30 p.m.: General Tire Takeout Show Live Stream

FRIDAY (10 anglers)

6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues

10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square

4:30 p.m.: Blane Howard Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center

5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center

6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center

SATURDAY (10 anglers)

6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues

10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square

4:30 p.m.: Blane Howard Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center

5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center

6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center

SUNDAY (10-angler finale)

6:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Competition schedule and Live Stream coverage continues

10 a.m.: Doors open at Outdoor Sports Expo at SageNet Center, Expo Square

4:30 p.m.: Clayton Anderson Concert at Mossy Oak Music State at SageNet Center

5:45 p.m.: Anglers arrive via helicopter at SageNet Center

6 p.m.: General Tire Post Game Show on Main Stage at SageNet Center with championship trophy awarded

7 p.m.: Toyota Tundra Giveaway on Main State at SageNet Center

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ash Barty announces retirement at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert