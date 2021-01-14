Bill Haisten: With a special 2020 season, Baker Mayfield is sustained as a marketing superstar

From a business standpoint, Baker Mayfield’s three best friends are Lincoln Riley, Kevin Stefanski and a third guy you’ve probably never heard of.
At OU, Riley coached Mayfield to the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall position in the 2018 NFL draft.
At Cleveland, Stefanski is the Browns’ first-year coach. This underscores the previous dysfunction of the Browns: Stefanski is Cleveland’s 10th head coach in 22 seasons, but he now is the Ohio hero who followed an 11-win regular season with a road playoff victory over a hated rival — Pittsburgh.
Cleveland recorded a playoff win for the first time since Jan. 1, 1995 — three months before Mayfield was born. At that time, Stefanski was a 12-year-old in Philadelphia.
After Mayfield’s nice rookie season in 2018, he was approached by that third guy you probably don’t know. His name is Jeff Charney and he is the Progressive insurance company’s chief marketing officer.
Mayfield met with Charney and Progressive CEO Tricia Griffith for a test of his improvisation wherewithal. In an interview with Crain’s Cleveland Business publication, Charney described the session as having been a “creative combine.”
“You could see the guy was a natural at it,” Charney recalled. “We said, ‘We have something very special with this guy.’ ”
It was obvious during Mayfield’s OU years that he had a quick wit and a gift for gab. The result of his “creative combine” was a marketing relationship with Progressive, resulting in 20 television commercials.
If you spend any time at all in front of a TV, you’ll see Mayfield and, occasionally, his wife Emily in a Progressive spot.
Their “home” is Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium. Mayfield mows the turf. He serves cheese to the members of his book club. When rain approaches, he panics because he doesn’t want “the furniture” — the stadium seats — to get wet.
You’ll get several more looks at Mayfield’s acting skills on Sunday, as he and the Browns visit Kansas City for an AFC divisional playoff contest (2 p.m., KOTV-6).
As Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are 10-point favorites, Cleveland’s season probably ends at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mayfield did enough this season, however, to fortify his viability as an NFL starting quarterback. As he took the Browns to their first postseason since 2003, Cleveland management must determine whether he’s the long-term answer at QB — and whether he’ll get a contract extension that could be worth more than $30 million a year.
If Mayfield’s 2020 season was critically important from a football standpoint, there also is a spectacular result off the field.
For at least one more year, his marketing value is sustained or could become greater.
Even if Mayfield is a “very special” advertising commodity, as Charney put it, his career as an endorser is tied to football performance.
In 2019, Mayfield totaled 22 TD passes against 21 interceptions. The Browns were 6-10.
If his 2020 numbers had resembled his 2019 results, it surely would have taken a toll on his marketability.
Mayfield responded well both for the Browns and Team BRM. Taking its acronym from Baker Reagan Mayfield’s initials, Team BRM manages his brand and various personal endeavors.
During the 2020 regular season, as Mayfield benefited from a great Cleveland run game, there were 26 TD passes against only eight interceptions.
Ultimately, Mayfield will collect $32.6 million in guaranteed money from his first NFL contract. He has additional endorsement deals with Nike, Hulu and the Bose audio company.
On sales of NFL-licensed apparel and merchandise, Patrick Mahomes is the No. 1 sales figure. Tom Brady is second. Mayfield is third. That ranking was established before the start of the 2020 season, which meant that consumers were still invested in Mayfield in spite of a poor 2019.
Interestingly, even before the start of his rookie season in Dallas, former OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was 13th on the NFL sales ranking.
For the Browns this weekend, there is the Kansas City challenge. There also is a reunion of quarterbacks who in 2016 were on center stage for a wild show in Lubbock.
As the Sooners prevailed 66-59 over Texas Tech, Mayfield passed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns. For the Red Raiders, Mahomes passed for 734 yards and five scores.
NFL quarterbacks and NBA superstars get beautiful endorsement opportunities. Aaron Rodgers and Mahomes have friendships with Jake from State Farm. The retired-but-permanently-popular Peyton Manning stars in Nationwide commercials.
For Mayfield to remain a member of that club, his assignment is simple: he’s got to play well. If so, he’ll continue to trade his million-dollar personality for millions of dollars.