Bill Haisten: Baker Mayfield's 2020 success, charm make him a marketing superstar

For at least one more year, his marketing value is sustained or could become greater.

Even if Mayfield is a “very special” advertising commodity, as Charney put it, his career as an endorser is tied to football performance.

In 2019, Mayfield totaled 22 TD passes against 21 interceptions. The Browns were 6-10.

If his 2020 numbers had resembled his 2019 results, it surely would have taken a toll on his marketability.

Mayfield responded well both for the Browns and Team BRM. Taking its acronym from Baker Reagan Mayfield’s initials, Team BRM manages his brand and various personal endeavors.

During the 2020 regular season, as Mayfield benefited from a great Cleveland run game, there were 26 TD passes against only eight interceptions.

Ultimately, Mayfield will collect $32.6 million in guaranteed money from his first NFL contract. He has additional endorsement deals with Nike, Hulu and the Bose audio company.

On sales of NFL-licensed apparel and merchandise, Patrick Mahomes is the No. 1 sales figure. Tom Brady is second. Mayfield is third. That ranking was established before the start of the 2020 season, which meant that consumers were still invested in Mayfield in spite of a poor 2019.