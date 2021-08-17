Muskogee girls advance to Little League Softball World Series final

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitching and timely hitting have Muskogee’s Green Country Little League one win from the championship of the Little League Softball World Series.

Zoie Griffin threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts Tuesday and Juliana Hutchens and Alexis Kierstead delivered key hits in a 7-0 semifinal win over Columbia, Missouri.

The Oklahomans, 5-0 in the tournament, advanced to play Robinson, Texas, or Chesterfield, Virginia, at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the LLSWS championship. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN (Cox-25).

Griffin struck out nine batters over the first four innings and allowed only three baserunners — two on walks — in winning for the third time in the tournament. She has allowed only one run and six hits in 14 innings.

Hutchens’ one-out, two-run single broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning, and another run scored on Kandace Burnett’s groundout.

Oklahoma made it 7-0 in the fourth. Mileigh Needham singled home the first run, Kierstead tripled home two more and then scored on Taylan Starr’s groundout.

The Sooner Staters have allowed only five runs in the tournament. Cambri Casey struck out 13 and allowed only two hits Monday for her second win as Oklahoma downed Cave Creek, Arizona, 4-0, in the quarterfinals.

