Wednesday at the Chili Bowl Nationals
  • Updated
Racers compete in a heat race Wednesday during the Chili Bowl Nationals.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Highlights: Five-time champion Sammy Swindell failed to make the night’s preliminary feature after being black-flagged for tapping and spinning out the fourth-place car in the second C feature. Earlier, Swindell was involved in a heat race collision that forced him to run the second D feature where he finished second to transfer in the C. He needed a top-four finish to transfer into the B feature.

On tap Thursday: Three-time champion Christopher Bell will put his preliminary night six-race win streak on the line. 2008 champion Damion Gardner returns and four-time, and reigning USAC Sprint Car champion Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow will try to qualify.

What you need to know: Hot laps get underway at 4 p.m. Thursday with racing starting at 5. Pit passes are available.

Late Tuesday results

A Feature: 1. Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; 2. Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, Calif.; 3. Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; 4. Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.; 5. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; 6. Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee; 7. Jake Bubak, New Berlin, Ill.; 8. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 9, Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 10. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y.

Wednesday results

B Feature 1: 1. Jake Neal, Omaha, Neb.; 2. Brody Roa, Buena Park, Calif.; 3. Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind.; 4. Tommy Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 5. Slater Helt, Pleasant Hill, Mo.

B Feature 2: 1. Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.; 2. Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; 3. R.J. Johnson, Phoenix; 4. Tony Bruce, Jr., Liberal, Kan.; 5. Jordan Kinser, Bedford, Ind.

C Feature 1: 1. Lucas Scherb, Decatur, Texas; 2. John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, Neb,; 3. Troy Morris III, Bakersfield, Calif.; 4. Brooke Tatnell, San Souyci, NSW; 5, Jeff Zelinski, Plainfield, Ill.

C Feature 2: 1. Jordan Kinser, Bedford, Ind.; 2. David Canfield, Jr., Decatur, Ill.; 3. Tyler Thomas, Owasso; 4. Steven Shebester, Mustang; 5. Tyler Robbins, Collinsville, Ill.

D Feature 1: 1. Danny Wood, Norman; 2. Carter Chevalier, Blaine, Minn.; 3. Shon Deskins, Waddell, Ariz,; 4. Chad Frewaldt, Kansas City, Kan,; 5. Brian Harvey, Bridge Creek.

D Feature 2: 1. Steven Shebester, Mustang; 2. Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn.; 3. Harli White, Lindsay; 4 Todd Kluever, Sun Prairie, Wis.; 5. Dillon Osborne, Corona, Calif.

Qualifier winners: Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; Nick Drake, Indian Trail, N.C.; Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.

Heat winners: Colby Copeland, Rocklin, Calif,; Jake Neal, Omaha, Neb.; R.J. Johnson, Phoenix; Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, Calif.; Mike Woodruff, Satanta, Kan.; Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; Chase Randall, Waco, Texas; Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.

— John Rottenoure, For the Tulsa World

