Tulsa Shootout begins tonight after hectic move-in day

New Year’s Eve is just four days away and that means families from across the United States will once again descend on Tulsa for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout at the Expo Square SageNet Center.

The 38th edition of the world’s largest indoor micro sprint race has more than 1,500 entries from 37 states and three countries (Australia, Canada, the Netherlands) with additional entries expected before racing begins a five-day run on Tuesday night.

However, before racing can begin, around 800 race cars have to be moved into the SageNet Center. It’s an all-day process that got underway early Monday morning.

Ashleigh Ward and Kelly Crain are tasked with planning and executing the move-in. It is a major process that takes hours of planning.

“I have probably spent 70 to 80 hours on the phone since September getting the list ready,” said Ward, who put together a list of eligible earlier parkers and coordinates the process. “We have estimated times when all 96 trailers will pull in and hopefully we can stay on schedule.”

The early parkers are first in and the only teams that can bring their trailers into the building. All others must push their cars into the building and park in designated 9-foot by 10-foot parking spots.

“We have a new process this year,” said Crain, who has been overseeing parking since the Shootout began in 1986. “We have 96 trailers that will start coming in on Monday at 7 a.m. When those 96 trailers are in and parked we will start with the people that are parking with those 96. When that is done we have the people who have no parking places and we bring those guys up here.”

Three different parking areas were designated on the Expo Square grounds: west parking lot for early move-ins, north side of expo building for group 2, and Fair Meadows racetrack infield for all others.

“The early parkers have been coming for years are familiar with it, the ones in the north lot are fairly familiar with it, the first-timers we have to help along a little bit,” Crain said.

The new procedures will improve aisle access in the building.

“Last year we had problems with people getting up and down the aisles with their trucks and trailers,” recalled Crain. “Now they all unload outside and we will have six unload lanes. Last year we had two.”

“We have some new spaces this year in the back,” added Ward. “We had an area in the back where kids could ride their bikes, but we had to take it away. Hopefully this will make things easier.”

The all-day process will have Crain on the run until late Tuesday night.

“I got here at noon (Sunday) and won’t go home until Monday night,” Crain said. “I have to keep everybody in line and moving into the right spots.

“We hope to be done by 7 or 8 (p.m.). … Last year it was past midnight getting all these cars in.

“The parking is the worst thing about the Shootout. Once the parking is done it is all downhill.”

Crain takes vacation from his day job every year to work the Shootout and loves what he does.

“I have worked with the Hahn family since day one,” said Crain speaking of Shootout promoter Emmett Hahn. “I have worked every one of these races. It has been a learning process, but after you have done it for so many years it becomes routine.

“My grandparents used to race at the Tulsa Speedway. George Armstrong was their driver and my grandpa ran the wrecker service out there. I have been around since the old speedway.”

Once the move-in is completed Crain goes home for a night’s sleep then returns to help move cars on and off the track between races.

“After move-in I work the bottom of the ramp getting cars on and off the track,” said Crain.

With car counts going up each season it makes for a hectic event, but that is a good thing according to Ward, and at the end of the day everyone is parked and accounted for.

“Things are definitely growing, but these are great problems to have,” Ward said. “And there’s a spot for everyone. Everyone will be inside the building.”

Video: Tulsa area's top new restaurants of 2022