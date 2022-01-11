Tuesday at the Chili Bowl Nationals

Highlights: Buddy Kofoid passed Kyle Larson on a restart with five laps to go to and went on to win the preliminary main event. Larson settled for second after leading from the opening lap. Chris Windom was third.

On tap Wednesday: Five-time winner Sammy Swindell will qualify in his quest for a record sixth Golden Driller. Two-time winner Rico Abreu will hit the track along with 15-year-old Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City who is making his first Chili Bowl start.

What you need to know: Hot laps get underway at 4 p.m. Wednesday with racing starting at 5 p.m. Pit passes are available.

Late Monday Results: A Feature — 1. Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Calif.; 2. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.; 3. Chase Johnson, Penngrove, Calif.; 4. David Gravel, Watertown, Conn.; 5. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, N.C.; 6. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 7. Gary Taylor, Snohomish, Wash.; 8. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, N.C.; 9. Alex Bowman, Tucson, Ariz.; 10. Trey Marcham, New Castle.

B Feature 1 — 1. Kory Schudy, Battlefield, Mo.; 2. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 3. Anton Hernandez, Arlington, Texas; 4. Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.; 5. Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.