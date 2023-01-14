Teen driver released and back at the Chili Bowl after Wednesday crash

Related Stories 16-year-old under observation at local hospital after scary Chili Bowl crash

On Wednesday night, 16-year old Ashton Torgerson of Medford, Oregon was involved in a frightening crash at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals inside the Expo Square SageNet Center, and was immediately transported to a local hospital for observation.

Despite being safety belted in his midget, Ashton was ejected from the race car after hitting the retaining wall and landed on the racing surface.

Doctors did not find any injuries and after two days of observation and tests Ashton was released Saturday morning.

Saturday evening Ashton reflected on his condition and the incident during a press conference at the SageNet Center.

“I am still pretty sore.” Ashton said. “For what happened, how the wreck was and happened I am glad there is no broken bones.

“Doctors are saying to take it easy. No phone, no TV, no school work. Take it easy on the head. I have to follow up with the doctors when I get home and they will tell me how long it will be before I can get in a race car.”

Ashton was not sure if he would stick around to watch the Chili Bowl finals Saturday evening.

“I don’t know. I am not supposed to watch any TV. I might watch a few races here or might stay the whole night,” he said. “It just depends how I feel after this.”

Ashton has not seen any video of the incident and does not remember anything after starting the race.

“I have not seen any video, but I am told I got very lucky,” said Ashton. “I am just just happy to be able to walk out of here today and walk and talk with you guys.

“All I can remember is the drop of the green flag, obviously it was a very bad wreck, (I could hear) a little bit in the ambulance. I got to the hospital and they were asking me what hurts, what hurts, I said my face and head. They started checking my head, my face and back.

“I don’t know if I want to see the video. I am told it is pretty bad.”

Ashton’s dad, Danny, expressed an emotional thank you to all those involved in helping Ashton.

“I could say thank you for every hour of my life and I don’t think it would ever be enough.” Danny said in a emotional tone. “Thank you to everybody, to be able to sit next to my son today is beyond amazing after what happened Wednesday night. If this had happened anywhere else there could have been a different outcome.

“We are cleared to fly home tomorrow on our scheduled flight. We see a neurosurgeon in two weeks.”

As far as understanding what happened, the family has not had time to investigate what happened in the cockpit on Wednesday night.

“Not in full depth,” Danny said when asked what he knew. “My priority is dealing with everything here. When he went out we checked everything and the belts were tight. He remembers cinching them down. Racing is dangerous and things happen. If anyone says they know what happened it is 100 percent speculation.

“I am not concerned about that right now. I am just happy that he is here. There will be a time to look at that.”