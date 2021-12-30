Sprint champion Tyler Courtney looks forward to Tulsa Shootout every year

Later on Wednesday evening the A-Class and on Thursday the stock non-wing class produced good finishes for Courtney.

“I think we got to third,” Courtney said of his A-Class finish. “I really wanted to get to second, but we can’t complain. It has been a rough day. It is a good way to end the day.”

In the stock non-wing division, Courtney logged a second-place run.

“You want to get the most passing points you can, but you have to get through there and just did not get a good enough start,” Courtney said of his run from ninth starting position.

Running a micro can be very challenging compared to a sprint or midget because of the difference in horsepower to weight ratio.

“They are a little more fidgety and not a lot of power, so you can’t mess up too much,” Courtney said of the micro. “They are similar in ways, but no power. You have to minimize your mistakes. In a midget, you can make a mistake and get yourself out of it with the power that you got.”

Courtney will run in the Chili Bowl in two weeks, so running the Shootout is a good tune up.