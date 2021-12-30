Sprint champion Tyler Courtney looks forward to Tulsa Shootout every year

Tyler Courtney is having one of his best seasons in a sprint car.
The Indianapolis native, who goes by the nickname “Sunshine”, is a past USAC Sprint and Midget champion and just completed his first season in a winged sprint and won the All Star Circuit of Champions points championship.
But coming to Tulsa to run a micro sprint at the Tulsa Shootout is one of his favorite things to do.
“I grew up coming here,” Courtney said. “I missed a few years but have raced the Shootout since 2007. This is the only time I do it.
“I love this event. This is something special and a cool thing to be a part of. There is nothing else going on, so I might as well come race and see all my friends I grew up with.”
Courtney is running in four classes and had three top-five heat finishes after one day of racing.
“I ran to second in the first one, got crashed and went to fifth and back to second, then we blew a motor in our other car and did not get to run in the winged outlaw,” Courtney said of his finishes in the Outlaw Non-Wing and Winged Outlaw classes. “We can run the lower mains, but we will see how the rest of the week goes.
“We are in qualifiers in two of the three cars today. We will just dig from there.”
Later on Wednesday evening the A-Class and on Thursday the stock non-wing class produced good finishes for Courtney.
“I think we got to third,” Courtney said of his A-Class finish. “I really wanted to get to second, but we can’t complain. It has been a rough day. It is a good way to end the day.”
In the stock non-wing division, Courtney logged a second-place run.
“You want to get the most passing points you can, but you have to get through there and just did not get a good enough start,” Courtney said of his run from ninth starting position.
Running a micro can be very challenging compared to a sprint or midget because of the difference in horsepower to weight ratio.
“They are a little more fidgety and not a lot of power, so you can’t mess up too much,” Courtney said of the micro. “They are similar in ways, but no power. You have to minimize your mistakes. In a midget, you can make a mistake and get yourself out of it with the power that you got.”
Courtney will run in the Chili Bowl in two weeks, so running the Shootout is a good tune up.
“I think so,” Courtney said. “It does not hurt for sure getting to run laps on the same track you are going to run in a couple of weeks. I look at it as a tool to get ready for the Chili Bowl as well. It is exciting.