Saturday at the Chili Bowl

Highlights: A record 394 competitors took to the speedway Saturday in a last-chance effort to earn their way into Saturday’s 55-lap finale. With 10 spots locked in, an additional 14 spots were open, as drivers tried to advance through the lower feature races.

Five-time winner Kevin Swindell made the strongest run of the day, starting with a third-place finish in the N Main then working his way up the alphabet to the I Main before seeing his day end after being involved in a mishap.

Results from late Saturday will be available at tulsaworld.com/sports and in Monday’s Tulsa World.

Late Friday results

A Feature (30 laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant [4]; 2. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr [1]; 3. 97W-Zeb Wise [17]; 4. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman [9]; 5. 72J-Sam Johnson [2]; 6. 84-Michael Faccinto [5]; 7. 11B-Clinton Boyles [11]; 8. 19S-Kasey Kahne [14]; 9. 40M-Chase McDermand [3]; 10. 19M-Ethan Mitchell [15].

Saturday results

C Main 1: 1. Chase McDemand, Springfield, Ill; 2. Alex Bowman, Tucson, Ariz.; 3. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 4. Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; 5. Ronnie Gardner, Corona, Calif.