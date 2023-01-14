Road to the Chili Bowl Golden Driller

After five nights of qualifying, 10 drivers picked up automatic berths into Saturday night’s Chili Bowl 55-lap finale at Expo Square’s SageNet Center.

Defending champion Tanner Thorson and two-time champion Rico Abreu made it to the finale. Local driver Hank Davis made his first appearance with hopes of an upset win on his mind, and Bixby driver Cannon McIntosh tried to top his 2020 third-place finish.

The final 14 spots in the 24-car race for a Golden Driller were to be filled from finishers in two B-Feature events.

Coverage of the finale will be in Monday’s Tulsa World print edition.

Monday

Cannon McIntosh of Bixby won his third preliminary feature in four years to become the first driver to lock into Saturday’s finale for a shot at the Golden Driller trophy.

McIntosh led the 30-lap feature from the start driving a high line around the speedway. After a restart with five laps remaining McIntosh discovered he had a right rear tire losing air and dived to the inside where he turned back a late challenge from Shane Golobic and Chris Windom for the win. Golobic finished second to lock in the second transfer position.

“That yellow coming out, I didn’t know if it was a good or bad thing, not knowing how many laps were left, but I had zero confidence going into the restart,” McIntosh said. “I could hear the right rear just rolling over in the corner, and I could feel it every caution lap we rolled, but thankfully there were only three to go.”

Tuesday

Sand Springs driver Hank Davis, racing in his first ever preliminary feature, picked up an upset victory to become the second Oklahoman to win in two nights.

After battling for second in the first seven laps, Davis took over the preliminary feature lead after leader and USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid glanced into the outside retaining wall to avoid a spun car which forced a restart. Over the remaining 23 laps Davis was able to keep World of Outlaws Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Spencer Bayston behind him.

“I was definitely nervous, especially with Spencer behind you,” Davis said. “Spencer ran a 90 race schedule this year and I knew he would be sharp. When we went to the bottom of (turn) three I probably had to complete that slider or it was probably over.”

Wednesday

Two-time Chili Bowl champion Rico Abreu was able to drive around leader Mitchel Moles on the final turn to win his eighth career preliminary night feature for car owner Keith Kunz. It was the 12th consecutive victory for Kunz and 34th overall.

Late in the race Moles changed grooves and Abreu stayed up high and it payed off.

“Towards the last half of the race, I could make up some time,” Abreu said of his chase of the leader. “After that last restart with six to go, I saw (car owner) Chad (Boat) tell him to go down, so I just went up. I wasn’t going to follow him. It was just a pretty easy decision for me.”

Thursday

Despite a close call, defending Chili Bowl champion Tanner Thorson turned in a dominating performance to lock himself into the finale for the ninth straight year.

After spinning in his race race, Thorson restarted on the rear and came back to win and followed that up with a qualifier race victory. Thorson led all 30 laps of the preliminary to set up his opportunity for a repeat victory. Emerson Axsom followed at the finish to pick up the second lock in spot.

“I thought my prelim night was over at the start of that heat race,” Thorson said of his heat race spin out. “I was just kind of waiting to get hit, luckily enough I didn’t and was able to keep going.”

Friday

Logan Seavey led fellow Californian Justin Grant to the checkered in the week’s final preliminary feature. It was his second career Chili Bowl win and the first driving for car owner and four-time Chili Bowl winner Kevin Swindell.

“It’s even more special to do it with Kevin [Swindell],” Seavey said. “He’s obviously one of the best to ever race here, so for him to come back ten years later since he’s won with his own car and have so much speed right away is something.”