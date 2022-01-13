Rico Abreu adds his name to list of Chili Bowl qualifiers

Rico Abreu would like nothing more than to return to the Chili Bowl winner's circle on Saturday night, and he took the first step on Wednesday with a preliminary A-feature victory inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square.
Abreu, who took home back-to-back Golden Drillers in 2015-16, won the Wednesday preliminary for the seventh consecutive year, earning him an automatic berth in Saturday’s championship feature.
It was the third win in three nights for Keith Kunz-owned cars. Teammates Tanner Carrick won on Monday and Buddy Kofoid on Tuesday.
The first- and second-place finishers each night lock in Saturday night starting spots.
“It is so special to come here and race in this building,” Abreu said in victory lane. “Everybody does such a tremendous job on these race cars. We have won three in a row this week so far.
“Anytime you put yourself in position in this building in this event for Saturday it is pretty special. Experiencing those moments with my team and experiencing that sensation of winning, I really get a kick out of that.“
Abreu had to work hard to get the lead and then keep it Wednesday. Falling back to fourth in the early laps, Abreu managed to work his way into second on lap 11 then after a restart a couple of laps later passed race leader Jason McDougal of Broken Arrow for the lead.
Chase Randall drove into second, passing McDougal, then used a later restart to challenge Abreu.
“Chase Randall put some pressure on me,” Abreu said. “I saw him off the bottom on four and then he slid me. I did not know where he was running.”
After another restart, Kevin Thomas Jr. took over second and made a run at Abreu. He was driving the high line and struggling some with a rim that developed on the edge of the cushion while Thomas was closing in, hugging the inside of the track. Thomas challenged Abreu, but coming off the final corner Abreu shot down low to keep Thomas at bay.
“It got more technical as the cushion got more and more defined,” Abreu said of driving along the cushion. “As it got slicker it got a little more difficult to hit the right marks.
“My pace slowed down. I did not want to make mistakes on the cushion. I could sense Kevin there behind me on the bottom and I just waited to make that last-second move down there. I saw him off of turn two where I could get that little bit of launch down there.”
Abreu was committed to his line even though he expected the track to change.
“I thought the balance of my race car was pretty good,” Abreu said. “It is hard to judge race pace, as we did not really get into lapped traffic to really figure out what lines were moving.