Rico Abreu adds his name to list of Chili Bowl qualifiers

Chase Randall drove into second, passing McDougal, then used a later restart to challenge Abreu.

“Chase Randall put some pressure on me,” Abreu said. “I saw him off the bottom on four and then he slid me. I did not know where he was running.”

After another restart, Kevin Thomas Jr. took over second and made a run at Abreu. He was driving the high line and struggling some with a rim that developed on the edge of the cushion while Thomas was closing in, hugging the inside of the track. Thomas challenged Abreu, but coming off the final corner Abreu shot down low to keep Thomas at bay.

“It got more technical as the cushion got more and more defined,” Abreu said of driving along the cushion. “As it got slicker it got a little more difficult to hit the right marks.

“My pace slowed down. I did not want to make mistakes on the cushion. I could sense Kevin there behind me on the bottom and I just waited to make that last-second move down there. I saw him off of turn two where I could get that little bit of launch down there.”

Abreu was committed to his line even though he expected the track to change.