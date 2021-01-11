Racing and cheerleading have a lot in common for OU's Taylor Reimer

Racing and cheerleading have more in common than you might think. Both are demanding and competitive. Just ask Bixby’s Taylor Reimer.
“I have been cheering at OU for three years on the co-ed squad and we competed at nationals before I moved to the all-girl squad,” Reimer explained. “Last year we placed second (to Alabama) in the nationals.”
Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all that has changed.
“This year it has been a lot different,” she said. “For football, we have not been able to be on the field. We had to split up and had to be in the stands. We could not travel with the football team.”
However, when one door closes another one opens. The added free time gave Reimer an opportunity to return to her roots. Now, Reimer is hoping OU fans and her teammates will be cheering her on when she climbs behind the wheel of a 400 horsepower midget this week at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
“They think this is really cool,” Reimer said of her OU teammates reaction to her racing plans. “They are excited for me. It is nice to have so many people supporting me.”
Reimer is not new to racing. Growing up she raced go karts and that was just the start of things to come.
“I started racing go karts at 9 on asphalt,” Reimer said. “I won a track championship and we switched to dirt and started running micro sprints. I got a second place finish at the shootout and I am the winningest female at Port City (Raceway).”
Reimer was also a cheerleader at Bixby High School, so when it was time to enter college, cheerleading was a natural fit. Racing took a backseat.
“I always knew I would race again at some point, I just did not know when. I am excited for the future and see how everything goes.”
With only one year left at OU, where Reimer is pursuing a Health and Exercise Science degree, she started thinking about returning to racing this past summer.
“Over the summer we went out to our local track where I grew up racing and started talking to Dave Mac,” Reimer said of local car owner David McIntosh who has seven cars entered in the Chili Bowl. “I told him I was looking to get back in racing and he asked if I would like to practice in a midget. We practiced and everyone was surprised.
“I really missed it and here we are at the Chili Bowl.”
That limited time behind the wheel allowed Reimer to quickly learn that micros and midgets drive completely different.
“It was a lot different,” she said. “The speed and horsepower was completely different from the micro sprint. It was not easy.”
Reimer knows that taking on the Chili Bowl competition is a tall challenge.
“You are racing against the best from NASCAR and IndyCar and puts into perspective how big this event is,” Reimer said. “I am looking to putting in the seat time and getting some experience.
“The nerves are definitely flowing already. I am super excited and nervous at the same time. I need to keep my nose clean and not get into it with anybody. The heat race sets you up for the whole week.”
Come summer Reimer hopes to continue racing when time permits.
“School is still my number one priority.” she said. “I will be a senior next year but when I am not busy with school or cheer I will be racing with Dave Mac Motorsports.”