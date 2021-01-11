Racing and cheerleading have a lot in common for OU's Taylor Reimer

Racing and cheerleading have more in common than you might think. Both are demanding and competitive. Just ask Bixby’s Taylor Reimer.

“I have been cheering at OU for three years on the co-ed squad and we competed at nationals before I moved to the all-girl squad,” Reimer explained. “Last year we placed second (to Alabama) in the nationals.”

Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all that has changed.

“This year it has been a lot different,” she said. “For football, we have not been able to be on the field. We had to split up and had to be in the stands. We could not travel with the football team.”

However, when one door closes another one opens. The added free time gave Reimer an opportunity to return to her roots. Now, Reimer is hoping OU fans and her teammates will be cheering her on when she climbs behind the wheel of a 400 horsepower midget this week at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.

“They think this is really cool,” Reimer said of her OU teammates reaction to her racing plans. “They are excited for me. It is nice to have so many people supporting me.”

Reimer is not new to racing. Growing up she raced go karts and that was just the start of things to come.