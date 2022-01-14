OKC’s Ryan Timms, 15, sets his sights on Chili Bowl success

At the age of 15, Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City has made a name for himself in the racing world.
Last year, at the age of 14, Timms because the youngest driver to win a POWRi midget race and also the youngest to win on the ASCS National Sprint car tour. Timms ended the year with a total of five ASCS wins.
Timms also won for the first time with USAC.
“At Placerville (Speedway) I won the preliminary night and was the youngest USAC winner,” Timms said. “With the sprint car we ran a lot of ASCS. I ran a lot of sprint car stuff and with POWRi in the midget. I ran some USAC at the end of the year.”
With the lowering of the age restriction this year, Timms is running in his first Chili Bowl Nationals at SageNet Center at Expo Square. Lowering the age restriction was a last-minute decision by race officials.
“At the start of the year we started sprint cars and midgets and now getting to run the Chili Bowl,” Timms said. “It happened so fast it is all surreal. I am really excited and looking forward to what happens.”
Despite all his accomplishments this past season, Timms can’t help but be a little anxious about running the Chili Bowl with champions from various forms of motor racing.
“I am a little nervous about it,” Timms said. “But it is all a learning experience. As long as I do good I will be happy. I think I will be ok. Just have to keep your nose clean.”
On Wednesday night, Timms raced with intentions of keeping his nose clean, but that is easier said than done. In his heat race, another driver spun in front of him and Timms was forced to restart on the back from where he managed to finish fifth.
“We had a bad heat race,” he said. “I guy spun out in front of me and I had nowhere to go. It's like, one bad deal happens and your night is ruined.”
After a ninth-place finish in the fourth qualifier, Timms raced his way into a fourth place A-Feature transfer spot in the B-Feature only to see the yellow flag wave, sending him back to fifth.
“I started 11th and almost had it,” said Timms who ended up finishing six and out of a transfer spot. “The last two (times) I passed him and the caution came out both times.
“It took a few laps to get my momentum up and the cautions kept coming out.”
Timms now has first-hand knowledge how tough it is to stay out of trouble at the Chili Bowl. Timms will be forced to run Saturday afternoon through the alphabet soup of feature races where drivers hope to work their way into the night's A-Feature Championship finale.
“You have to make sure no one wrecks you and everything goes right,” he said. “I am sure Saturday will be tough.”
This summer Timms has plans to tackle a full season of sprint car racing.
“I will run mostly sprint car stuff and some big races in the midget,” said Timms who started racing at age 9. “I turn 16 halfway through the year, so I will be able to run some World of Outlaws an All Stars.”