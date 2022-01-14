OKC’s Ryan Timms, 15, sets his sights on Chili Bowl success

“I am a little nervous about it,” Timms said. “But it is all a learning experience. As long as I do good I will be happy. I think I will be ok. Just have to keep your nose clean.”

On Wednesday night, Timms raced with intentions of keeping his nose clean, but that is easier said than done. In his heat race, another driver spun in front of him and Timms was forced to restart on the back from where he managed to finish fifth.

“We had a bad heat race,” he said. “I guy spun out in front of me and I had nowhere to go. It's like, one bad deal happens and your night is ruined.”

After a ninth-place finish in the fourth qualifier, Timms raced his way into a fourth place A-Feature transfer spot in the B-Feature only to see the yellow flag wave, sending him back to fifth.

“I started 11th and almost had it,” said Timms who ended up finishing six and out of a transfer spot. “The last two (times) I passed him and the caution came out both times.

“It took a few laps to get my momentum up and the cautions kept coming out.”