NASCAR’s Hailie Deegan looking forward to a return to the dirt at Tulsa Shootout

Over the past couple of years more NASCAR drivers have left their comfort zone in the off-season to try their hand at dirt track racing.

Joining the ranks this winter is Craftsman Trucks rookie and Most Popular Driver Hailie Deegan.

The 20-year old Californian is making her first start at the Tulsa Shootout and she credits her boyfriend for the sudden desire to come race in Tulsa.

“It is because of my boyfriend,” explained Deegan. “Back when we started dating he was racing micros full time and he has been to Tulsa quite a few times and done quite well. He got me interested because I was watching him and I was racing a lot too.

“He introduced me to micros and I am still learning the ropes and it is so much fun. This is my second year at Tulsa but first year racing.”

After watching boy friend Chase Cabre over the past year Deegan decided to start her own team since Cabre was racing for someone else.

“I have my own car with my own trailer and he (Cabre) is driving for his good friend Cal Thompson,” Deegan said.

Deegan has driven some laps in her micro, but this will be here first major event.