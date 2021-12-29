NASCAR’s Hailie Deegan looking forward to a return to the dirt at Tulsa Shootout

Over the past couple of years more NASCAR drivers have left their comfort zone in the off-season to try their hand at dirt track racing.
Joining the ranks this winter is Craftsman Trucks rookie and Most Popular Driver Hailie Deegan.
The 20-year old Californian is making her first start at the Tulsa Shootout and she credits her boyfriend for the sudden desire to come race in Tulsa.
“It is because of my boyfriend,” explained Deegan. “Back when we started dating he was racing micros full time and he has been to Tulsa quite a few times and done quite well. He got me interested because I was watching him and I was racing a lot too.
“He introduced me to micros and I am still learning the ropes and it is so much fun. This is my second year at Tulsa but first year racing.”
After watching boy friend Chase Cabre over the past year Deegan decided to start her own team since Cabre was racing for someone else.
“I have my own car with my own trailer and he (Cabre) is driving for his good friend Cal Thompson,” Deegan said.
Deegan has driven some laps in her micro, but this will be here first major event.
“I tested at Milbridge a little bit,” said Deegan who will compete in Outlaw Non-Wing, Stock A-Class and Stock Non-Wing. “It has only been a couple of months and we are trying to get everything dialed in. My boy friend is super smart with setups so I feel he has a very good baseline on it right now.”
Dirt racing is not new to Deegan. She began her career as a young teenager on dirt
“I came from dirt racing,” Deegan recalled. “I ran off-road trucks in California. Then I went to stock car racing. I enjoy being back on the dirt. It is definitely different then what I did and feel like I am learning so much from it.”
One of the reasons for coming to Tulsa is the need for more fun and less pressure.
“In my racing career I have a lot of pressure on me to perform whether it is just average people, from sponsors, or people on my team,” Deegan said. “To be able to come out here in my own car and have fun, learn, and do the best I can is really nice.”
Following the Tulsa Shootout Deegan will return to NASCAR for her second season of truck racing.
“I am going back truck racing,” she said. “I will run full time with (David Gilliland Racing).
I love the trucks. It is really tough. The field is stacked. You have quality trucks all the way through the field. It is a lot different then what I grew up doing. It is even a lot different than ARCA racing where you only have a solid seven to ten good cars. It is a lot deeper in the field with the truck series. It is a bigger challenge.”
Deegan hopes to gain experience from her time on the dirt.
“Experience is invaluable,” she said. “I am trying to gain as much of it as I can and do the best I can.
“Just being a driver in general who can go and drive different forms of racing makes you that much better. i want to have every tool in the toolbox.”