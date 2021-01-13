NASCAR champ Chase Elliott at Chili Bowl to expand his racing experience, have some fun

For the first time in 50 years, on March 28 the Cup series will run an event on a dirt surface that is being laid down on top of Bristol Motor Speedway. But that was not a motivating factor in coming to the Chili Bowl.

“Honestly, I was planning on doing this before they announced that,” Elliott said. “I have had interest in coming here for some time.”

Will dirt racing on an indoor quarter-mile track transfer to driving a heavy stock car on the high banks of Bristol?

“I don’t think it will hurt anything, I am sure it will not help anything, either,” Elliott said. “This is an opportunity to race something different and learn something new.”

Elliott is one of three Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Tulsa this week. Kyle Larson is returning to NASCAR, after sitting out a year for uttering a racial slur on national TV during an iRacing event, and will join Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports for this season. Alex Bowman, who raced here last year, is back as a car owner with two cars in the lineup and will return to Hendrick.

In the past, having your star drivers under contract running a dirt race would make some team owner concerned about injuries, such as what happened to Tony Stewart here in 2006 when he was injured after flipping his midget.