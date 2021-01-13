NASCAR champ Chase Elliott at Chili Bowl to expand his racing experience, have some fun

After winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2020, Chase Elliott is at the top of his game.
So why would the son of 1988 NASCAR champion and 38-year racing veteran Bill Elliott, who cut his teeth racing late models on pavement, come to Tulsa to race a midget on dirt?
“I just wanted to do something different and get a taste of a different type of racing,” Elliott said. “This is a completely different thing from what I have done and have had interest for years, but have just never pulled the trigger.”
Elliott has fond memories of those early years honing his skill, mainly on asphalt.
“I was a main line asphalt guy and ran a little bit of dirt,” he said. “I ran a few dirt late model races. I enjoyed it.
“This is such a different animal than I have been a part of. The atmosphere and the whole nine yards. Especially the cars and trying to learn as fast as I can.”
Keeping up with the nature of a dirt track as it dries out and rubbers over (when rubber from tires burns off onto a dry dirt track surface) throughout a race compared to asphalt is a big challenge.
“The track conditions are continually changing, which is something you have to stay on top of,” Elliott said. “I have not learned all that. I am trying. I certainly have a long way to go.”
For the first time in 50 years, on March 28 the Cup series will run an event on a dirt surface that is being laid down on top of Bristol Motor Speedway. But that was not a motivating factor in coming to the Chili Bowl.
“Honestly, I was planning on doing this before they announced that,” Elliott said. “I have had interest in coming here for some time.”
Will dirt racing on an indoor quarter-mile track transfer to driving a heavy stock car on the high banks of Bristol?
“I don’t think it will hurt anything, I am sure it will not help anything, either,” Elliott said. “This is an opportunity to race something different and learn something new.”
Elliott is one of three Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Tulsa this week. Kyle Larson is returning to NASCAR, after sitting out a year for uttering a racial slur on national TV during an iRacing event, and will join Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports for this season. Alex Bowman, who raced here last year, is back as a car owner with two cars in the lineup and will return to Hendrick.
In the past, having your star drivers under contract running a dirt race would make some team owner concerned about injuries, such as what happened to Tony Stewart here in 2006 when he was injured after flipping his midget.
“He understands the risk,” Elliott said of Rick Hendrick. “We all do. We signed up for it, we are here and everyone is trying to have a good time.”
It would only be fitting if Elliott could race against his new teammates in the feature on Saturday.
“I hope so,” Elliott said of the possibility. “I am always trying to get better and improve.
“That would be great. But I think they (Larson and Bowman) are in a different league than me. I will give it my best shot.”
And as far as repeating as NASCAR Cup champion?
“Who knows what the year will bring, but we will try and back it up,” he said.