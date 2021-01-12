Muskogee's Kaylee Bryson ready for success driving for Keith Kunz at the Chili Bowl

In high school, Bryson still was involved in racing but found that she excelled at playing golf.

“I played golf for Muskogee in my freshman and sophomore years,” she said. “In my freshman year, I qualified for state as an individual. Eventually racing got more serious and I decided to stop golf and put all my efforts racing.

“Racing was a huge passion for me. I fell in love with racing. I wanted to win every race. It is all I ever wanted to do.”

And she is glad she did. Now she has the opportunity to do just that.

“This is my third year but first with Keith Kunz Motorsports,” Bryson said. “We did our first Chili Bowl, and I had never been in a midget and we just jumped in to see what it was like. It was not so much how we finished. I think with this Chili Bowl I will be able to compete better. I am super pumped with the equipment I am in.

“This is actually my indoor car which is only used at the Chili Bowl. This car is lighter and meant for indoors.”

Bryson returned to micros at the Tulsa Shootout two weeks ago where she raced in four classes. It was a good tuneup for the Chili Bowl.