Matt Ward works long hours to keep Tulsa Shootout on schedule

Matt Ward is not getting much sleep these days, and he won’t for the next month.
As the new Operations Director for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, which begins a four-day run on Wednesday inside the Expo Square SageNet Center, Ward has to oversee everything from setup to teardown for the Shootout and the upcoming Chili Bowl.
Ward has put in 11-hour days since Dec. 9 with no letup in sight.
“I am picking up some of the duties my grandpa Emmett (Hahn) use to do,” said Ward who has served as Competition Director since 2013. “I go to all the meetings with the fairgrounds, the county, the rental equipment companies, and still do all the duties I did before.
“It is a little more pressure than responsibilities.”
Started by the Hahn family in 1986, the Tulsa Shootout has grown into the world’s largest Micro Sprint event, and Hahn feels Ward is ready to take on the responsibility.
“Matt’s been working for the Shootout and the Chili Bowl since he was a little kid,” Hahn said of his grandson. “I feel like he’s ready to take over and oversee the events.
“In no way am I done. I’ll still be there if he needs me, but he will be the boss when it comes to things getting done at the Expo.”
Backing up Ward is a veteran crew on hand that shaped more than 700 loads of clay hauled into the SageNet Center to form a quarter-mile track.
“Our setup crew stays the same every year with Lanny Ross Edwards, Monty Edwards and Martin Edwards, Steve Hahn, Harry and Eddie and Kenny,” Ward said. “Everybody knows what to do. This year we were a day or two ahead of schedule.”
The next hurdle for Ward is managing a record 1,522 entries (expected to top 1,600) for this year’s Shootout, topping the record of 1,397 set in 2020.
“That is the next thing,” Ward said. “Our biggest year was 1,397 and we had 318 races. We are looking at having 330 or 345 races. We are going to have to be a well-oiled machine.”
This year’s entry list includes the last-minute entry of two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Bush plus three other NASCAR champs.
“We have Kyle Busch’s son, Braxton, entered in Junior Sprints. We have NASCAR Truck drivers Hailie Deegan, Sheldon Creed (2020 champion) and Brett Moffitt (2018 champion), and (NASCAR Cup driver) Christopher Bell (2017 champion, three-time Chili Bowl champion) is back,” Ward said. “You have ASCS National champion Blake Hahn, All Star Circuit of Champions Tyler Courtney and USAC Sprint Car champion Brady Bacon.
“Several of the Chili Bowl drivers have learned to come run the Shootout and make laps on the racetrack.”
Ward also must also keep the show running smoothly throughout the week.
“I keep a detailed time schedule for each class so we can tell if we are running behind or ahead of schedule,” he said. “That was my big deal with the new job title was to have everything run smooth.”
Despite the long hours, Ward said he would not trade the hard work for anything.
“This is the best time of the year,” said Ward. “Where else can you go and have people from coast to coast. We have drivers from 36 states. This is a big party and family reunion.”