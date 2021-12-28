Matt Ward works long hours to keep Tulsa Shootout on schedule

Matt Ward is not getting much sleep these days, and he won’t for the next month.

As the new Operations Director for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, which begins a four-day run on Wednesday inside the Expo Square SageNet Center, Ward has to oversee everything from setup to teardown for the Shootout and the upcoming Chili Bowl.

Ward has put in 11-hour days since Dec. 9 with no letup in sight.

“I am picking up some of the duties my grandpa Emmett (Hahn) use to do,” said Ward who has served as Competition Director since 2013. “I go to all the meetings with the fairgrounds, the county, the rental equipment companies, and still do all the duties I did before.

“It is a little more pressure than responsibilities.”

Started by the Hahn family in 1986, the Tulsa Shootout has grown into the world’s largest Micro Sprint event, and Hahn feels Ward is ready to take on the responsibility.

“Matt’s been working for the Shootout and the Chili Bowl since he was a little kid,” Hahn said of his grandson. “I feel like he’s ready to take over and oversee the events.