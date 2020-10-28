Local racing legend Ray Crawford dies at age 79

When a young Ray Crawford started racing in the rookie class at Tulsa Fairgrounds Speedway in 1965, he had no way of knowing the impact the Crawford name would have on the racing community over the next 40 plus years.

Crawford died at his home last week at age 79.

Crawford, who was born in Tulsa, won six Tulsa championships (1966-68, 76, 80-81) and one National Championship Racing Association crown.

Many remember Ray for his weekly battles with now Chili Bowl promoter Emmett Hahn. Fans would boo one and cheer the other as the two constantly raced wheel-to-wheel to see who would come out with a win.

“He was the good guy and I detected a boo or two about me,” laughed Hahn. “Half of them (the fans) loved me and half hated me. Those that hated me were Ray Crawford fans. That is why we had 10,000 fans in the stands every week.

“Ray was a good clean racer and we had a lot of fun back in the days. I told him it was ironic, we were rivals at Tulsa Speedway for a number of years then we get over here (at the Chili Bowl) and both our grandsons are teammates.

“We had a lot of good races.”