Jeff Gordon returns as Chili Bowl Grand Marshal

“Right now we have a really young lineup, so we are not looking for anybody, but our eyes are always open.”

This past summer, Gordon got the chance to climb back in a midget car for a play session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dirt track and rekindled his love for the dirt.

“This past year I got a chance to drive a midget again for the first time in many years,” he said. “That is when I said, why did I not go and do more races over the years? It would be fun, and it brought back my love for dirt.

“The thought crossed my mind. I am so competitive, but I am at this place in my life where I love the business side of motorsports. I don’t have anything I have to prove.”

Over the years, Gordon has been asked why he did not do more dirt racing after moving to NASCAR.

“I don’t know if it was just me or what, but when I went to Cup I just wanted to focus on that,” he said. “A lot of people don’t remember when I did Silver Crown or Midgets and different events. But in the last eight to 10 years my love for it as a fan has gotten so much greater.”

Gordon sees the value of what dirt racing brings to NASCAR.