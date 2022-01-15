Jeff Gordon returns as Chili Bowl Grand Marshal

It has been 32 years since Jeff Gordon drove in the Chili Bowl, but this week he was back on the track serving as Grand Marshal for the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl presented by General Tire.
“I don’t know why it took me so long to come back after competing in 1990, but I started coming back five or six years ago,” said Gordon who finished 16th in the A main that year. “You just can’t miss this event.”
Gordon, who was named Vice President of Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, has been coming to the Chili Bowl in recent years, and was asked to do the honors when his boss was unavailable.
“They asked if he (Rick Hendrick) could be the grand marshal, and unfortunately he could not be here this weekend,” Gordon said. “I told the Hahn family that Rick is not able to do it, then about a week later I got a call and they said, how about you being the grand marshal?
“I am not Rick Hendrick, but I am truly honored.”
Three Hendrick Motorsports drivers raced in Tulsa this weekend (Kyle Larson, Chase Ellliott, Alex Bowman), and Gordon was watching them as well as many of the young up-and-coming drivers.
“I come here and I want to see young talent,” said the four-time NASCAR champion. “I want to see who is going to be the next big superstar in dirt track racing, and who might be the next Kyle Larson that will come to Hendrick Motorsports.
“Right now we have a really young lineup, so we are not looking for anybody, but our eyes are always open.”
This past summer, Gordon got the chance to climb back in a midget car for a play session at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway dirt track and rekindled his love for the dirt.
“This past year I got a chance to drive a midget again for the first time in many years,” he said. “That is when I said, why did I not go and do more races over the years? It would be fun, and it brought back my love for dirt.
“The thought crossed my mind. I am so competitive, but I am at this place in my life where I love the business side of motorsports. I don’t have anything I have to prove.”
Over the years, Gordon has been asked why he did not do more dirt racing after moving to NASCAR.
“I don’t know if it was just me or what, but when I went to Cup I just wanted to focus on that,” he said. “A lot of people don’t remember when I did Silver Crown or Midgets and different events. But in the last eight to 10 years my love for it as a fan has gotten so much greater.”
Gordon sees the value of what dirt racing brings to NASCAR.
“When you look at Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, more people are looking at other forms of racing. It is more open,” Gordon said. “It is great for motorsports. It is bringing more people to dirt racing and bringing more fans to NASCAR and other forms of racing.”