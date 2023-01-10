Jade Avedisian confident she is ready for Chili Bowl competition after historic wins

At the age of 16, Jade Avedisian has turned a few heads, namely those with Toyota Racing, during her first full season driving a midget.

The Clovis, California teenager became the first female to win a midget feature on the new Xtreme Midget Series tour in June and followed that up with another win in October making her the first two-time Xtreme Series winner.

With that success behind her Avedisian feels confident she is ready to race at the Chili Bowl.

“I think any success helps you get to the next race, but this is a race I have been dreaming of racing,” Jade said of a longtime dream to race in the Chili Bowl. “Last year I decided not to race (the Chili Bowl) because I did not have many midget starts. Now I feel a lot more confident having more races under my belt.”

In wins at Jacksonville Speedway and I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City Avedisian led start-to-finish and had to deal with lapped traffic.

“When you are leading those races you set a different pace than running fifth or tenth,” Avedisian said. “It is the pace aspect and you are the first one to lap traffic and have to do it as quickly as you can.

“The two wins this past summer were a lot of fun and I could not do it without my sponsors, Toyota Racing, CNT and Chad Boat Racing.”

Avedisian has been preparing for the Chili Bowl by racing in the Tulsa Shootout the last few years and in 2020 won a Golden Driller in the Restrictor Class.

“Every winter we are not doing anything and are watching on Flo,” she said of viewing the Shootout and Chili Bowl on the streaming service. “I ran the Tulsa Shootout the last four or five years minus this year because I wanted to be ready for this week.

“I did not leave the couch all week. I watched every lap everyday and I feel prepared.”

Taking off time from the Shootout allowed Avedisian to spend time studying how others were attacking the racing surface.

“Just coming here to watch you can pick up a lot of stuff,” said Avedisian. “You can hear the motors and see how they run the curb at the end of the night. I think taking the year off will help me out.

“The heat races are going to be tough. It comes down to the pill draw. You have to pass as many cars as you can. If you start on the pole you have to win. It will be tough, but we will see what happens. I would like to start about fourth (in the preliminary feature) and hopefully win.

“Winning would be awesome, but I don’t think I am there yet so I am going to try and lock it in Saturday.”

Avedisian grew up in a racing family and has been around the sport before she could walk,”.

“My dad use to work on sprint cars and I was at a racetrack since I was six months,” Avedisian recalled. “When I was four of five my dad bought a quarter-midget and we would take it to parking lots. One day I decided I wanted to race. I moved to Junior Sprints, Micros and now this.”

Avedisian hopes to expand her racing career this summer.

“I don’t know yet what we are going to do this year, but I hope to run some midgets and asphalt late models. We have not finalized anything yet,” Avedisian said.

“I don’t know that it will help me in the midgets, but it is kind of where I want my in goal to be.”

Chili Bowl results

Monday

Heat Race Winners: Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow; Jerry Coons, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.; Ryan Timms, Wheatland; Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, Ore.; Jacob Denny, Galloway, Ohio; Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; Gary Taylor, Snohomish, Wash.

Qualifying Race Winners: Ryan Timms, Wheatland; Sean McClelland, Tulsa; Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; Kyle Spence, Bridgeton, N.J.

C Feature 1: 1. Weston Gotham, Colleyville, Texas; 2. Sean Quinn, Clovis, Calif.; 3. Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.; 4. Colby Deming, Hobbs, N.M.; 5. Kyle Johnson, Quinter, Kans.

C Feature 2: 1. Kevin Brewer, Owasso; 2. Jim Vanzant, Prescott, Ariz.; 3. Kolton Gariss, Owasso; 4. Michael Smith, Landisville, Pa.; 5. Steven Snawder, Roseburg, Ore.

B Feature 1: 1. Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow; 2. Cap Henry, Bellevue, Ohio; 3. Ayrton Gennetten, Versailles, Mo.; 4. Howard Moore, Memphis, Tenn.; 5. Tony Bruce, Jr., Liberal, Kans.

B Feature 2: 1. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, N.C.; 2. Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio; 3 Daniel Adler, St. Louis, Mo.; 4. Joey Paxson, Connersville, Ind.; 5. Paul White, Waco, Texas.

Race of Champions: 1. Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 3. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; 4. Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; 5. Tanner Thorson, Broken Arrow; 6. Chase Briscoe, Mitchell, Ind.; 7. Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.; 8. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; 9. Justin Grant, Mitchell, Ind.; 10. Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

A Feature: 1. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 2. Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; 3. Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; 4. Trey Marcham, New Castle; 5. Chase Briscoe, Mitchell, Ind.; 6. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, N.C.; 7. Ryan Timms, Wheatland; 8. Kyle Spence, Bridgeton, N.J.; 9. Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio; 10. Daniel Adler, St. Louis, Mo.