Indy 500 top-10 finisher Santino Ferrucci racing at Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Racing in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout might be the last place you expect to see a 2022 Indy 500 top-10 finisher, but that is where you will find Santino Ferrucci this weekend.

Ferrucci, who finished 10th in May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is competing in three classes this week as he drives for Tulsa-based Dave Mac Motorsports.

“I ran the Shootout last year and it is more of a preparation for the Chili Bowl, that is why I am here,” Ferrucci said of his plans to run in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in two weeks. “It is tough to get laps on this track.

“We are not very fast in the micro. I just went from 10th to 10th (on Thursday) because I could not pass anybody. But it helps me get better for the Chili Bowl and gets in in the mindset for dirt racing.”

Ferrucci, 24, has not finished as well as he would have liked so far this week, but likes driving a micro sprint.

“It is a smaller version of a midget. It is really fun,” Ferrucci said. “I like the way you sit in them better. The racing here is really good and fun when you get a two-lane race track. It feels like a big track in the micro and feels small in the midget.

“It is much different than anything else that I drive.”

After his two weeks in Tulsa Ferrucci will start preparing for the NTT IndyCar Series season where he will drive full-time for A.J. Foyt Racing.

“I will drive for A.J. in the 14 car all season long,” said Ferrucci of his new team. “We start with our first test in February in California. Our first race will be in St. Petersburg, Florida, the first of March. It will be nice to be in the series full time. I am really excited. I think we are going to have a great team this year. We will see what we can put together.”

Ferrucci ran a part-time IndyCar schedule in 2022.

“I ran three races last year,” Ferrucci said. “I jumped in for Jack Harvey at Texas Motor Speedway with no practice and went from last to ninth. I ran the (Indy) 500 and ran out front all day and ended up finishing 10th. Then in Detroit we had some issues with the car. I did some racing for Penske as a reserve driver.”

Ferrucci even jumped jumped into some NASCAR racing.

"I ran some (NASCAR) Xfinity races,” he said. “I ran Pocono and Indy. It was a lot of fun. I really like the 1.5 mile tracks.

“Everything is so different from each other. They are different worlds but fun to drive.”

During his career, Ferrucci started in road racing go karts and did some Formula I racing on his way to IndyCar.

“I did road race go karts,” Ferrucci said. “From there I have been trying to do a little bit of everything. I did some Formula 1 testing for Haas Racing and this will be my third season in IndyCar and fifth year I have been doing it. I am curious to see what I can do and bring to this team.”

Meanwhile in two weeks, Ferrucci is hoping to improve on last year's Chili Bowl performance.

“I would love to make the A-main on my preliminary night,” he said. “We will see how we draw. It is a lot about luck.

“Last year I ran a half lap of practice and put it in the fence. The bar is not very hard to beat. Let's put it that way.”