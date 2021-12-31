Hillenburg Special at Tulsa Shootout brings back fond memories to longtime race fans

Austin could not wait to unveil his throwback race car at the Shootout.

“I wanted to surprise him (Andy Hillenburg) with this scheme for this year, and I think it turned out really awesome,” Lambert said. “I really love it. It is one of my favorite designs.

“My dad sent Andy (Hillenburg) pictures, and he absolutely loves it. I hope he comes out to see it. Both Hillenburg boys are here helping me out.”

On the side of the car is a tribute to the late Ray Crawford and Austin’s nickname, Feather Foot.

“The first time I raced a car in 2011 in a junior sprint, I went out to Port City (Raceway) and Ray was there and Donnie Ray (Crawford) had just ran practice laps,” Lambert recalled. “I went out there and really did not get on the gas much and Ray called me Feather Foot because I would not get on the gas. (The name) stuck ever since then.

“He is one of the greatest men to ever be involved in my life. He would tell me what I did wrong and what I did right. I am very thankful for the time I had with him. Hopefully we can carry on the legacy.

“I started my own business last year selling classic trucks, and it is called Feather foot Garage.”