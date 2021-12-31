Hillenburg Special at Tulsa Shootout brings back fond memories to longtime race fans

One look at the black No. 2 micro sprint car with the name “Hillenburg Special” on the side at the Tulsa Shootout will bring back fond memories for longtime race fans.
During the late 1980s and through the '90s, Hillenburg Special was on the side of the 410 sprint car driven by 14-time Tulsa Speedway champion Donnie Crawford. Andy Hillenburg was also racing his Hillenburg Special on the World of Outlaws tour where he logged 30 career victories from 1988 through 2001.
In 1994, Hillenburg became the first Oklahoman to win the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
As a longtime friend of the Hillenburg family, Austin Lambert decided he wanted to honor Andy with a throwback scheme on his micro.
The Lambert and Hillenburg families have been friends since Austin’s dad, Jimmy, raced with Crawford and Hillenburg at the Tulsa Speedway.
“My papa Jim Lambert use to race with Ray Crawford all the time, and that is when Junior (Hillenburg) had those cars that Ray raced with the Hillenburg Special on them, and my dad (Jimmy Lambert) raced 410 sprint cars with Andy Hillenburg,” Austin Lambert said. “We have always stayed in touch throughout the years with the Hillenburgs. Almost like family.
“I got really close with Andy’s boys, Drew and Hayden. Drew has been on board with us ever since we got back into racing.”
Austin could not wait to unveil his throwback race car at the Shootout.
“I wanted to surprise him (Andy Hillenburg) with this scheme for this year, and I think it turned out really awesome,” Lambert said. “I really love it. It is one of my favorite designs.
“My dad sent Andy (Hillenburg) pictures, and he absolutely loves it. I hope he comes out to see it. Both Hillenburg boys are here helping me out.”
On the side of the car is a tribute to the late Ray Crawford and Austin’s nickname, Feather Foot.
“The first time I raced a car in 2011 in a junior sprint, I went out to Port City (Raceway) and Ray was there and Donnie Ray (Crawford) had just ran practice laps,” Lambert recalled. “I went out there and really did not get on the gas much and Ray called me Feather Foot because I would not get on the gas. (The name) stuck ever since then.
“He is one of the greatest men to ever be involved in my life. He would tell me what I did wrong and what I did right. I am very thankful for the time I had with him. Hopefully we can carry on the legacy.
“I started my own business last year selling classic trucks, and it is called Feather foot Garage.”
Lambert is racing in two classes at the Shootout and got off to a promising start.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) we started seventh and finished seconnd in our heat race,” Lambert said. “I think I am about 12th in points out of about 400 cars in non-wing outlaw. Today (Thursday) the track was hard to pass on and we went ninth to fifth.”
With a little bit of luck, the Hillenburg Special might be racing for a Golden Driller trophy on Saturday night.