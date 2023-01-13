Hank Davis surprises everyone including himself with preliminary Chili Bowl victory

Hank Davis has very little experience driving a midget car, but that wasn’t obvious from watching him behind the wheel in Chili Bowl competition Tuesday night.

The sprint car racer from Sand Springs was not on anyone’s radar to contend for a spot in Saturday’s Chili Bowl finale. But when the checkered flag fell on the night’s 30-lap preliminary feature, Davis ended up on stage after outrunning World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year Spencer Bayston for the win.

“Those guys at Matt Seymour gave me a good race car,” Davis said after his upset victory. “You get a good race car underneath you and have some people with confidence behind you and you can make things happen. I can’t thank those guys enough. They had it setup pretty well. They make my job pretty easy. I can’t thank for guys enough.

“It is definitely some of the nicest equipment I have been in.”

Davis looked like he had been in the car all year. After a second-place heat finish, Davis outran USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid to win the second qualifier and transfer into the preliminary main.

For the first seven laps of the preliminary, Davis battled with Michael Pickens for second behind leader Kofoid and eventually made contact with Pickens, who turned over.

“I slid him and hit the berm and got way out there,” Davis said. “I don’t know if he tried to drive around me and it just closed up real quick. I don’t ever want to wreck someone. I apologize to (car owner) Dave Mac and all of them.”

On the restart, Davis continued his chase of Kofoid until a spun car in turn one forced the USAC champ to go up against the retaining wall where contact damaged his frontend.

“I turned totally right and watched it,” Davis said. “I was trying to see if he was going to make it and get in front of me or not. That happened and I knew I better hit my marks because everyone was coming.”

Davis found himself in the lead and he felt the pressure.

“I knew I had to run halfway scared,” Davis said. “I shocked myself. I shocked my family and a lot of people for sure. They are pretty much speechless.”

On the final lap, Davis was expecting Bayston to make a run at him.

“I was definitely nervous, especially with Spencer behind you,” Bayston said. “Spencer ran a 90-race schedule this year and I knew he would be sharp. When we went to the bottom of (turn) three, I probably had to complete that slider or it was probably over.”

The win was in sharp contrast to Davis’ first four Chili Bowl attempts.

“My first year I ran a J feature, my second year I was in the B, last year with these guys I was in a D,” he said. “This race is going to top them all.

“I will cherish this for a long time.”

Thursday’s results

Heat winners: Max Adams, Marion, Ind.; Chase Johnson, Penngrove, Calif.; Tanner Thorson Broken Arrow; Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; Dillon Welch, Carmel, Ind.; Andrew Deal, Caney, Kan.; R.J. Johnson, Laveen, Ariz.; Casey Shuman, Rattlesnake Bend, Ariz.

Qualifier Race winners: Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; Landon Crawley, Benton, Ark.; Tanner Thorson, Broken Arrow; Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Calif.

C Feature 1: 1. Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, Ontario; 2. Garth Kasiner, Bokosha; 3. Trevor Serbus, Olivia, Minn.; 4. Joey Klemish, Farmington, N.M.; 5. Chet Gehrke, Sheperdsville, Ky.

C Feature 2: 1. C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Devin Camfield, Decatur, Ill.; 3. Caden McCreary, Terrell, Texas; 4. Frankie Guerrini, Brownsburg, Ind.; 5. Zach Boden, Cambridge, Wis.

B Feature 1: Ryan Bernal, Hollister, Calif.; 2. Andrew Deal, Caney, Kan,; 3. Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, Ontario; 4. Max Adams, Marion, Ind.; 5. Gavin Miller, Monrovia, Ind.

B Feature 2: 1,. Cody Jessop, Madora, Calif.; 2. Casey Shuman, Rattlesnake Bend, Ariz.; 3, J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, N.C.; 4. Daniel Robinson, Benton, Ill.; 5. Taylor Ferns Shelby Township, Mich.

A Feature: 1. Tanner Thorson, Broken Arrow; 2. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 3. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; 4. Tim Buckwalter, Douglassville, Pa.; 5. Tanner Carrick, Lincoln, Calif.; 6. Karter Sarff, Mason City, Ill.; 7. Chase Johnson, Penngrove, Calif.; 8. Ryan Bernal, Hollister, Calif.; 9. Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; 10. Joe B Miller, Millersville, Mo.