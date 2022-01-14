Friday at the Chili Bowl
Defending champion Kyle Larson on the Chili Bowl: "You’ve never been to another event — ever in your life — like this."
Five-time champion Sammy Swindell failed to make the night's preliminary feature after being black-flagged in the second C feature.
Buddy Kofoid passed Kyle Larson on a restart with five laps to go to and went on to win the preliminary main event.
The Norman native is back behind the wheel of a Keith Kunz midget car, where he won three straight Golden Drillers (2017-19) and began his career in NASCAR.
The 19-year-old from Penngrove, California, returns to Tulsa for the third time.
Abreu, who took home back-to-back Golden Drillers in 2015-16, won the Wednesday preliminary for the seventh consecutive year.
During the late 1980s and through the '90s, the Hillenburg Special was on the side of the 410 sprint car driven by 14-time Tulsa Speedway champion Donnie Crawford.
Kyle Busch tops the list of NASCAR champions entered in this year's event.
After watching boyfriend Chase Cabre over the past year, Deegan decided to start her own team
The Indianapolis native, who goes by the nickname “Sunshine”, just completed his first season in a winged sprint and winning the All Star Circuit of Champions points championship.