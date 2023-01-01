Fourth attempt pays off for Emerson Axsom at Tulsa Shootout

It took four attempts, but the last one paid off for Franklin, Indiana, driver Emerson Axsom, winning the 55-lap Outlaw feature to close out the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Saturday night inside the Expo Square SageNet Center.

Axsom, who won the Outlaw feature in 2020, won his third career Golden Driller after a battle with TJ Smith, who won the outlaw non-wing feature earlier. Axsom also won last year in stock non-wing.

“It is cool to go home with a Driller,” said Axsom, who battled for 55 non-stop laps. “My car was good all week and I was determined to get one.”

Axsom was the only competitor to qualify for four feature events on the evening finishing fourth in stock non-wing, sixth in outlaw non-wing, and third in A-class before an outlaw feature victory run.

In his fourth and final race he battled with Smith, who led early, finally getting the lead for good and driving through lapped traffic for the win. Smith dropped to third after Brent Crews got around him. Daison Pursley of Locust Grove finished fourth and Port City Raceway promoter Shane Stewart rounded out the top five.

Jack Hagopian was the only other previous winner on the night topping the A-class main event for the second straight year.

Four new Shootout champions emerged in the other four classes that saw action.

Stock Non-Wing Feature

Jace Park chased pole sitter Galvan Boschele for 25 laps then moved to the outside and wheeled into the lead just one lap before the yellow flag waved for a stalled car. On the restart Boschele, of Mooresville, North Carolina, drove back into the lead and raced to the checkered. Park of Overland Park, Kansas, held on to second.

It was the first career Golden Driller trophy for Boschele.

Junior Sprint Feature

Sawyer McBride drove into the early lead from the outside front row then held off a challenge from Brayden Graham to win his first Tulsa Shootout feature on just his second attempt.

McBride, who failed to qualify for the feature last year, was briefly challenged when Graham, who came from sixth starting position, pulled alongside in the final laps, but McBride held his line and pulled back in front for the win. Miken Iverson finished third in what was a three car race at the finish.

Outlaw Non-Wing Feature

Three-time Shootout winner Jason McDougal saw his hopes for a fourth Golden Driller dashed when TJ Smith of Fresno, California, passed him and went on to become the third new Golden Driller winner of the night. On the final lap New Jersey’s Kyle Spence slipped around McDougal to finish second. McDougal settled for third.

Smith was able to pass McDougal before they encountered lapped traffic.

“I was going to be patience, but he made a mistake,” Smith said of his pass for the lead.

Restricted feature

Jack Thomas of Bates City, Missouri, led Colby Sokol of Peyton, Colorado through lapped traffic leading all 25 laps for his first Shootout victory. Sokol stayed right with Thomas and at one point bumped his rear bumper. But Thomas never lost control.

“I can’t thank everyone enough,” Thomas said in victory lane. “I can’t believe I ended up here.

“I knew there was not another line and I just held my line.”

A-Class feature

Jack Hagopian won for the second straight year leading from start to finish in the 30-lap event. Hagopian also won in 2019 giving him three Golden Drillers in five years.

The Fresno native was chased by Indiana driver Ricky Thornton, Jr. and front row starter Emerson Axsom who is a two-time Golden Driller winner.

“This feels so good. There is something about this building. This one is for all these folks over here,” Hagopian said pointing to crew.

Tulsa Shootout results

Stock Non-Wing Feature: 1. Galvan Boschele, Mooresville, N.C.; 2. Jace Park, Overland Park, Kans.; 3. Auston Torgerson, Medford, Ore.; 4. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 5. Trey Marcham, Newcastle; 6. Jaxon Bishop, Tony, Ala.; 7. Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, La.; 8 Chris Cochran, McLoud; 9. Kyle Spence, Bridgeton, N.J.; 10. Frank Flud, Tulsa.

Junior Sprints Feature: 1. Sawyer McBride, Tulsa; 2. Brayden Graham, Bakersfield, Calif.; 3. Miken Iverson, Galesville, Wis,; 4. Braxon Vasconcellos, Visalia, Calif.; 5. Jaxon Peters, Waupun, Wis.; 6. Jagger Wiggs, Benton, Ill.; 7. Brody Stewart, Edmond; 8. Kinser Bloomquist, Indiahoma; 9. Bristol Spicola, Pueblo, Colo.; 10. Kyle Heflin, Grain Valley, Mo.

Outlaw Non-Wing Feature: 1. TJ Smith, Fresno, Calif.; 2. Kyle Spence, Bridgeton, N.J.; 3. Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow; 4. Jaxon Bishop, Taney, Ala.; 5. Shawn Mahaffey, Tulsa; 6. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 7. Ashton Torgerson, Medford, Ore.; 8. Frank Flud, Tulsa; 9. Anton Hernandez, Arlington, Texas; 10. Colin White, Scranton, Pa.

Restricted Feature: 1. Jack Thomas, Bates City, Mo.; 2.Colby Sokol, Peyton, Colo.; 3. Brody Brown, Lawton; 4. Bradley Cox, Fort Mohave, Ariz.; 5. Brayden Graham, Bakersfield, Calif.; 6. Scout Spraggins, Cache; 7. TJ Stark, Denver, Colo.; 8. Kyle Heflin, Grain Valley, Mo.; 9. Bryce Kujath, Dewey; 10. Braxton Weger, Calera.

A-Class Feature: 1. Jack Hagopian, Fresno, Calif.; 2, Ricky Thornton, Jr., Martinsville, Ind.; 3. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 4. Tim Buckwalter, Douglassville, Pa.; 5. Cody Christensen, Fresno, Calif.; 6. Michael Faccinto, Hanford, Calif.; 7. Kyle Spence, Bridgeton, N.J.; 8. Kris Carroll, Claremore; 9. Kaylee Edgar, Pueblo, Colo.; 10. Daniel Robinson, Benton, Ill.

Outlaw Feature: 1. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 2. Brent Crews, Denver, Colo.; 3. TJ Smith, Fresno, Calif.; 4. Daison Pursley, Locust Grove; 5. Shane Stewart, Bixby; 6. Jett Yantis, Bakersfield, Calif.; 7. Kameron Key, Warrensburg, Mo.; 8. Harley Hollan, Tulsa; 9. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; 10. Jake Hagopian, Fresno, Calif.

Last Chance Features

Stock Non-Wing: 1. Avery Goodman, Broken Arrow; 2. Frank Flud, Tulsa; 3. Greyson Springer, Lafayette, Ind.; 4. Kyle Spence, Bridgetown, N.J.; 5. Jason Tyler, Texas.

Outlaw Non-Wing: 1. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 2. JJ Loss, Owasso; 3. Steven Snyder, Jr., Rising Sun, Md.; 4. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 5. Colby Sokol, Peyton, Colo.

Restricted: 1. Jaxton Wiggs, Benton, Ill.; 2. Dalton Maust, Alvin, Texas; 3. Quinn Thurein, Tucson, Ariz.; 4 Parker Perry, North Vernon, Ind,; 5. Chase McDougal, Broken Arrow.

A-Class: 1. Kyle Spence, Bridgetown, N.J.; 2. Colton Hardy, Phoenix, Ariz.; 3. Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; 4. Daison Pursley, Locust Grove; 5. Kameron Key, Warrensburg, Mo.

Outlaw: 1. Garrett Benson, Concordia, Mo.; 2. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 3. Craig Ronk, Warsaw, Ind.; 4. KJ Snow, Kingsburg, Calif.; 5. Kris Carroll, Claremore.