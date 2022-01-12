Driver Christopher Bell is back with Kunz and looking for another Golden Driller

Christopher Bell has returned to where it all started for him in his quest to win a fourth Chili Bowl Golden Driller.
The Norman native is back behind the wheel of a Keith Kunz midget car, where he won three straight Golden Drillers (2017-19) and began his career in NASCAR.
The past two years, Bell drove for Chad Boat and ended up chasing Kyle Larson to the checkered flag in 2020 and battled Larson again last year before crashing.
Bell decided it was to make a change.
“Me and Chad became really good friends, so I went over there and things did not really pan out like we were expecting, and this has always been home to me,” said Bell of his return to Kunz. “I was strong with Chad’s (Boat) cars, so I am good either way. There are only a handful here that have really good cars, so I don’t think it matters either way.”
Bell knows the path to another victory might involve Larson since they have battled each other in the Saturday night feature the past three years.
But he is confident of his chances.
“I have given him trouble every year, so I don’t know why I wouldn’t this year,” Bell said of racing Larson. “I am faster than him right now, so I think we will be good.”
Bell was running second to Larson last year when a last-lap mishap credited him with a 14th-place finish.
“It was the white-flag lap and we crashed. I was in the hunt for sure,” Bell said.
“I have not won on Saturday, but I have been able to win my preliminary and the race of champions.”
Bell has won seven of the past eight Thursday night preliminary features and feels he will not miss a beat on Thursday this week. On Monday night, Bell got a good feel for his midget racer with a strong third-place finish in the Vacuworx International Race of Champions behind winner Justin Grant and Larson who ran second.
“It felt good, but I think we can make improvements,” Bell said of his vehicle. “I don’t need to turn anything around. I am fast and it is just a matter of who is going to execute best. We will just keep doing what we are doing and stay out of trouble.
“I won my three races here (with Kunz) and they have good notes. So I think we will be all right.”
Bell tuned up for the Chili Bowl by running the Tulsa Shootout, finishing second in the A-Class. Bell won an Outlaw class Golden Driller in 2018.
“I have one,” Bell said of his Shootout Driller. “That race has been tough on me. I have been pretty competitive but only won it once. I did run second in one of the classes this year.
“We have three Drillers and they are hard races to win.”
After the Chili Bowl, Bell will return to NASCAR racing for Joe Gibbs, but he hopes to still work in some dirt shows with Kunz during the summer.
“I hope to run for Keith this summer,” Bell said. “I don’t know what my schedule will look like, but I hope to run more.”