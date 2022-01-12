Driver Christopher Bell is back with Kunz and looking for another Golden Driller

Bell was running second to Larson last year when a last-lap mishap credited him with a 14th-place finish.

“It was the white-flag lap and we crashed. I was in the hunt for sure,” Bell said.

“I have not won on Saturday, but I have been able to win my preliminary and the race of champions.”

Bell has won seven of the past eight Thursday night preliminary features and feels he will not miss a beat on Thursday this week. On Monday night, Bell got a good feel for his midget racer with a strong third-place finish in the Vacuworx International Race of Champions behind winner Justin Grant and Larson who ran second.

“It felt good, but I think we can make improvements,” Bell said of his vehicle. “I don’t need to turn anything around. I am fast and it is just a matter of who is going to execute best. We will just keep doing what we are doing and stay out of trouble.

“I won my three races here (with Kunz) and they have good notes. So I think we will be all right.”

Bell tuned up for the Chili Bowl by running the Tulsa Shootout, finishing second in the A-Class. Bell won an Outlaw class Golden Driller in 2018.