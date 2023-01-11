Defending champ Tanner Thorson ready to repeat at Chili Bowl

Last year's victory was the culmination of Tanner Thorson's eight-year chase of the Chili Bowl Golden Driller.

Thorson has been in every Saturday night finale since 2015, finishing fourth on three occasions and third in 2021. Finally, in 2022, Thorson fought past early leader and three-time champion Christopher Bell on lap 37 of the 55-lap finale and held on to become the 22nd different Chili Bowl winner.

Experience from those first seven years aided in Thorson’s victory run.

“I have been trying to win this race for quite some time and have been working on my package for this place,” said Thorson, talking of his race car setup. “I came back the last three or four years with this package and it has been good.

“It is something to be able to beat the best in the building like Christopher Bell and (car owner) Keith Kunz, and it is something I will cherish forever.”

Thorson, who lived in Nevada last year, but has since moved to Broken Arrow, said the win did not sink in right away.

“It did not sink in for quite some time,” he said. “We had quite a party and did not leave here until 7 in the morning. I have been dreaming about this for a long time.”

And the Golden Driller is displayed prominently in his house.

“It is on the bar in the house and you see it when you walk in,” Thorson said. “Hopefully we can add another one to it.

“It is my biggest win by far. This is like the Super Bowl of midget racing. This is a race I will run the rest of my life and maybe I can be like Sammy Swindell (five-time winner) someday.”

Now the quest for a second Golden Driller begins. Thorson will qualify on Thursday hoping to lock his way into Saturday’s finale. And this time Thorson will racing in his own car, but he still feels the pressure as if he was driving for someone else.

“A little bit of the pressure is off, but I have more pressure on myself with my own team,” Thorson said. “Last year I just owned the car and was racing with another team, now I own my car and my team, I have a really good package and I have a second car my best friend (Ace McCarthy, Tahlequah) is racing.”

Thorson will continue building on his winning formula from last year.

“It all comes down to luck,” Thorson said. “You can have the best car in the building but you have to have luck on your side, more so than anything else.

“You want to try your hardest every time you get out there, but you have to be smart, too. You can get caught up in a wreck here faster than anywhere.”

CHILI BOWL

Tuesday's results

Heat winners: Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee; Kinzer Edwards, South Coffeyville; Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; Devon Borden, Raymond, Wash.; Alex Bowman, Tucson, Ariz.; Jake Bubak, Arvada, Colo.; Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; Daison Pursley, Locust Grove.

Qualifier race winners: Michael PIckens, Auckland, New Zealand; Hank Davis, Sand Springs; Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee; Jake Bubak, Arvada, Colo.

C Feature 1: 1. Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, Ind.; 2.Drake Edwards, Surprise, Ariz.; 3. Shon Deskins, Waddell, Ariz.; 4. Trey Burke, Alvin, Texas; 5. Gray Leadbetter, Morganton, N.C.

C Feature 2: 1. A.J. Bender, San Diego, Calif.; 2. Cody Trammell, Bloomington, Ind.; 3. Austin Ervine, Tempe, Ariz.; 4. Cody Brewer, Choctaw; 5. Isaac Chapple, Willow Branch, Ind.

B Feature 1: 1. Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.; 2. Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.; 3. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y.; 4. Brendon Wiseley, Sand Springs; 5. Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, Mo.

B Feature 2: 1. Darin Naida, Adrian, Mi.; 2. Damion Gardner, Concord, Calif.; 3. A.J. Bender, San Diego, Calif.; 4. Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.; 5. Cody Trammell, Bloomington, Ind.

A Feature: 1. Hank Davis, Sand Springs; 2. Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, Ind.; 3. Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.;4. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 5. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 6. Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee; 7. Chance Crum, Snohomish, Wash.; 8. Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y.; 9. Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.; 10. Kameron Key, Warrensburg, Mo.