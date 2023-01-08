David McIntosh bringing diverse team of drivers to the 37th annual Chili Bowl

Throughout the years, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals presented by General Tire has continued to evolve with large multi-car teams making up much of the entry list.

From a high of 15 cars entered by Keith Kunz Motorsports out of Indiana and seven more teams with five or midgets entered, drivers wanting to run the Chili Bowl are finding that joining established teams with cars ready to race is the way to go.

When the 37th annual Chili Bowl gets underway Monday inside the Expo Square SageNet Center, one such team is Tulsa-based Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports. Owner David McIntosh has seven cars entered with a field of drivers who hail from New Zealand to California.

“Last year, we had nine (cars),” McIntosh said. “I think it is more quality over quantity.”

Headlining the team is son Cannon McIntosh, who finished third in the 2020 Chili Bowl and currently runs on the USAC Midget Tour where he finished 5th in points in 2022.

Santino Ferrucci, who drives for A.J. Foyt racing on the NTT IndyCar Series, is back for a second year. Eight-time New Zealand midget champion Michael Pickens will be behind the wheel and will be joined by Trey Gropp, who is a micro sprint and midget competitor.

Sprint and midget driver Brody Fuson has joined the lineup. Karsyn Ellledge, the daughter of Kelly Earnhardt and the niece of Dale Earnhardt Jr., returns after a year off. Team regular and nine-time go kart champion Austin Barnhill is back.

“We have Santino coming back; he feels he has something to prove,” McIntosh said of Ferrucci, who crashed in hot laps last year. “Michael Pickens is a super star in New Zealand, and Cannon has a Driller on his mind.

“We are glad to have Karsyn Ellledge back. She has not been in the car for a couple of years. Austin Barnhill is a regular with our team. Trey Gropp is running for us this year and we have Brody Fusion from California.”

McIntosh sees multi-car teams as a way for a racer to break into the sport.

“It is so expensive to build a car,” he said. “I look at it like a partnership. if you want to go racing with us, give us a call. You don’t have to buy a car or engine or a transporter. Just get to the racetrack and we will take care of the rest.”

Taking the idea one step further, McIntosh, who had five cars at the recent Tulsa Shootout, is going to start a driver development program with micro sprints.

“We had five cars at the Shootout and those cars are going to North Carolina for a new team we started there,” McIntosh said. “They run a Wednesday night show there. Johnny Barnhill and I started it. Cannon and Austin will run it. My goal is to develop young drivers in the restrictor class and move them up through the micro ranks. That way they are prepared for a midget.

“You see a lot of drivers that try to go right into midget racing and they are not ready. I want to grow my own talent.”

Operating a large team of cars and drivers is a lot of work, but one McIntosh would not trade for anything.

“We are blessed to be able to do this,” McIntosh said. “The drivers get better every year. We have had a lot of people who wanted to be in our cars the Chili Bowl and we had to turn them down.

“This is all I have wanted to do. That is the reason I worked so hard.”