Chili Bowl: He has cerebral palsy and has never raced a midget car, but Zack Morgan is 'having the time of my life'

Zack Morgan used to race street stocks on an asphalt track in Lebanon, Missouri. But that was five years ago, and he had no immediate plans to start racing again.

So when a good friend asked him about racing a midget car at the Chili Bowl — in a type of race car he had never driven before — he was up for the opportunity.

“Tom Casson texted me, ‘I have an extra car coming and you should race it,’” Morgan said. “I have not been in a race car for three-and-a-half years, but I am out here having the time of my life.

“I have to thank Tom (Casson), Justin Allgaier, Bass Pro Shops, Big Cedar Lodge and Trey Gopp. There are so many people who helped put this deal together. That is how I got here.”

On Monday, Morgan, who has cerebral palsy, turned his first laps on dirt and in a midget.

“I raced asphalt street stocks five years ago and have a modified,” Morgan said. “Prior to Monday, I had never been in a midget. I went down the back straightway and those tires hooked up. These cars have so much power and are so lightweight. They steer so easy. You have to control the throttle right.