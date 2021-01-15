Chili Bowl: He has cerebral palsy and has never raced a midget car, but Zack Morgan is 'having the time of my life'

Zack Morgan used to race street stocks on an asphalt track in Lebanon, Missouri. But that was five years ago, and he had no immediate plans to start racing again.
So when a good friend asked him about racing a midget car at the Chili Bowl — in a type of race car he had never driven before — he was up for the opportunity.
“Tom Casson texted me, ‘I have an extra car coming and you should race it,’” Morgan said. “I have not been in a race car for three-and-a-half years, but I am out here having the time of my life.
“I have to thank Tom (Casson), Justin Allgaier, Bass Pro Shops, Big Cedar Lodge and Trey Gopp. There are so many people who helped put this deal together. That is how I got here.”
On Monday, Morgan, who has cerebral palsy, turned his first laps on dirt and in a midget.
“I raced asphalt street stocks five years ago and have a modified,” Morgan said. “Prior to Monday, I had never been in a midget. I went down the back straightway and those tires hooked up. These cars have so much power and are so lightweight. They steer so easy. You have to control the throttle right.
“The cerebral palsy makes that a little bit of a challenge. But the guys are working with me on that. There are no modifications to the car. A guy my size could go race it. The only thing that is a little bit different for me, I have some aches and pains in my hips and back because you are kind of scrunched in those things.
“I took a pretty good hit yesterday. I am recovering from that today.”
Morgan was referring to Wednesday when he went out for qualifying.
“We went out in hot laps and in turn three, Brett Moffitt flipped and I hit him and knocked the front end out of it,” Morgan said of the damage to his car. “In the heat race, the car would not fire because a plug wire was loose. Went out for the C main and gave it my best.”
Morgan finds the midget is more suited to his needs.
“These midgets are better situated for my situation,” he said. “I have better throttle control and I can see. I know with Team Ripper I am in a safe race car.
“I am figuring out my situation. My body does not bend like everybody else’s. It takes a little more effort. But every time I do it, it gets a little bit easier.”
More importantly, climbing behind the wheel takes his mind off his disability.
“For those 15 or 20 minutes, I am not Zack Morgan with cerebral palsy, I am Zack Morgan the race car driver that just happens to have cerebral palsy. I am just so blessed to be out here competing with those guys,” he said.
If possible, Morgan would like to do more midget racing.
“After Saturday, I would like to see what we could do. I don’t want to stop now."