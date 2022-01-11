Buddy Kofoid hopes winning season will breed Chili Bowl success

Kofoid says his team has worked hard last summer to give him a competitive midget car.

“We worked on our outdoor package really well in the outdoor season, and we are trying to bring that into the Chili Bowl now. I feel like we have a good shot and need to have some good luck and make some good luck.”

Even the most experienced racers need some luck when it comes to success at the Chili Bowl.

“I obviously want to get a good pill draw, get through the heat race and put yourself in the qualifier,” Kofoid said of preliminary night. “You need to pass as many cars as you can and make points.

“This place is just about putting yourself in a good position for the next event. Winning would be nice or just lock in so we can have a stress-free Saturday.”

Kofoid is proud of what he has accomplished over the past two years.

“The big thing was winning the USAC National Championship, and we won a lot of midget races and ran really well at the big shows,” said Kofoid, who won a total of 25 races over the past two years. “Winning the Sprint Cup in a sprint car at home was really special to me. It was one of the races I always wanted to win.”