Buddy Kofoid hopes winning season will breed Chili Bowl success

Winning builds confidence, and Buddy Kofoid feels like he has gained the confidence needed to do well at this year’s Chili Bowl.
Buddy Kofoid passed Kyle Larson on a restart with five laps to go to and went on to win the preliminary main event.
The 19-year-old from Penngrove, California, returns to Tulsa for the third time and feels his 15 victories this past summer and USAC National Midget championship have prepared him for this weekend.
“I feel like we are in a really good position this year to get it done,” Kofoid said of his chances to win a Golden Driller. “We have had a couple of years on the outdoor season now, and I feel like that has prepared us really well, and winning a championship gives you confidence. I feel we can carry that into here.
“The KKM (Keith Kunz Motorsports) cars are so good here it kind of makes it a little bit easier to adapt to it. You kind of know what you got.
“We have Chili Bowl-specific cars that are a little bit lighter, and the tire package is a lot different.”
Kofoid qualified for the Saturday finale last year and also in 2020, but he hopes to improve on his seventh place finish in 2020.
“My first year I ran third in my preliminary night and ran seventh on Saturday night,” he recalled. “Last year we ran second on our preliminary night, then (Saturday) we were running fifth or sixth and caught the cushion and bicycled up. When it landed it hurt the frame and we could not finish.”
Kofoid says his team has worked hard last summer to give him a competitive midget car.
“We worked on our outdoor package really well in the outdoor season, and we are trying to bring that into the Chili Bowl now. I feel like we have a good shot and need to have some good luck and make some good luck.”
Even the most experienced racers need some luck when it comes to success at the Chili Bowl.
“I obviously want to get a good pill draw, get through the heat race and put yourself in the qualifier,” Kofoid said of preliminary night. “You need to pass as many cars as you can and make points.
“This place is just about putting yourself in a good position for the next event. Winning would be nice or just lock in so we can have a stress-free Saturday.”
Kofoid is proud of what he has accomplished over the past two years.
“The big thing was winning the USAC National Championship, and we won a lot of midget races and ran really well at the big shows,” said Kofoid, who won a total of 25 races over the past two years. “Winning the Sprint Cup in a sprint car at home was really special to me. It was one of the races I always wanted to win.”
But winning at the Chili Bowl would be the icing on the cake.