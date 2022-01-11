Bill Haisten: Not quite ‘back to normal,’ but the Chili Bowl is back in business without limits

Among others who joined Hahn for the Monday Q&A were Larson, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee. A great question presented to Larson: How would you describe the Chili Bowl to someone who’s never attended the Chili Bowl?

Larson’s response: “I would start by saying, ‘You’ve never been to another event — ever in your life — like this. Imagine a huge building with 400 cars, (dozens of) trailers and thousands of fans, and racing from 7 a.m. until 11:30 (p.m.). . . . And then you see some of the most exciting racing you’ll see as a race fan. There’s definitely not another event like it in the world.’ ”

Plus, Larson added, “The last five or six years, I’ve discovered how nice the city of Tulsa is.”

As Larson spoke, Bynum nodded his head. While the mayor was appreciative of Larson’s sweet comment about Tulsa, Bynum is a bottom-line guy who recognizes that the Chili Bowl is the most lucrative annual event in this city.

“As a mayor who has to figure out how to keep the city safe and fix potholes, I love that economic impact — (a) $30 million-plus impact that this has on Tulsa,” said Bynum, who also addressed the subject of COVID-19.

