Bill Haisten: Not quite ‘back to normal,’ but the Chili Bowl is back in business without limits

Tulsa’s current COVID-19 statistics suggest that we’re nowhere near “back to normal.” My “normal” includes having had, for nearly two years, a half-dozen masks hanging from the turn-signal switch in my truck. It’s “normal” for me to still be masked at Quik Trip and when in a smaller, crowded room.
While we may never again be fully “back to normal,” I’m happy to report that Emmett Hahn and his six-day Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals are back in business at the River Spirit Expo.
While in a smaller, crowded room on Monday, the 81-year-old Chili Bowl founder was the star of a news conference.
“There just wasn’t (the same) electricity in the air,” Hahn said of the 2021 Chili Bowl, for which attendance was limited to 25% of capacity. “We’re going to make up for it this year.”
Instead of the usual 8,000 fans who are jammed into the seats that envelope the quarter-mile clay oval, only 2,000 spectators saw Kyle Larson secure his second consecutive Chili Bowl A-Feature victory last year. This week, there are no limits on attendance.
The 29-year-old Larson’s 2021 began at the Chili Bowl and ended with the NASCAR Cup Series championship. He is back for the 36th annual Chili Bowl and to make a run at joining Christopher Bell and Kevin Swindell as the only drivers to have scored as many as three consecutive titles in this event.
Among others who joined Hahn for the Monday Q&A were Larson, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee. A great question presented to Larson: How would you describe the Chili Bowl to someone who’s never attended the Chili Bowl?
Larson’s response: “I would start by saying, ‘You’ve never been to another event — ever in your life — like this. Imagine a huge building with 400 cars, (dozens of) trailers and thousands of fans, and racing from 7 a.m. until 11:30 (p.m.). . . . And then you see some of the most exciting racing you’ll see as a race fan. There’s definitely not another event like it in the world.’ ”
Plus, Larson added, “The last five or six years, I’ve discovered how nice the city of Tulsa is.”
As Larson spoke, Bynum nodded his head. While the mayor was appreciative of Larson’s sweet comment about Tulsa, Bynum is a bottom-line guy who recognizes that the Chili Bowl is the most lucrative annual event in this city.
“As a mayor who has to figure out how to keep the city safe and fix potholes, I love that economic impact — (a) $30 million-plus impact that this has on Tulsa,” said Bynum, who also addressed the subject of COVID-19.
“I haven’t been worried because I visit regularly with the team at the Tulsa Health Department,” Bynum said. “I know they work really closely with the team here at the Expo to make sure that the right protocols are in place, and that we have everything in place that we need for people to have a safe, great time.
“It’s great to see people getting back together again and enjoying world-class events in Tulsa.”
An estimated 75,000 visitors will pour into Tulsa this week. Typically, about 85% of the Chili Bowl ticket-holders travel from out of state. Representatives of other cities — like Houston and San Antonio — have attempted to recruit Hahn and the Chili Bowl to larger markets and venues.
As Hahn and Tulsa County are connected in a 15-year contract, the 448,000-square-foot River Spirit Expo will remain the Chili Bowl host at least through 2034. For this week’s racing, fans will be seated on new bleachers provided by Tulsa County.
“I know one guy I was talking to here about a month ago,” Hahn said, “and he’s been on a waiting list to buy tickets for six years.”
For the first time, Hahn oversees a Chili Bowl without his wife of 63 years. Fuzzy Hahn passed away in October.
“It’s been a tough (period) for all of us with COVID,” Sallee said, “and it’s been especially difficult for the Hahn family.”
Reflecting on the challenges of a limited Chili Bowl last year, Sallee said, “(Hahn) didn’t make a lot of money, but he did it for the fans, he did it for the racers and he did it for the vendors. That was a time when everyone was shut down, and for a lot of people, this was their livelihood. It helped Tulsa continue on.”
Our previous “back to normal” lifestyle may never be restored and Hahn continues to cope with heavy grief. He and Fuzzy had been inseparable since they were kids. However, Hahn hasn’t lost his sense of humor.
Chili Bowl news conferences are known for his funny lines, and he got a big laughter pop from this one: “I think these methanol fumes help fight COVID. That’s just my opinion.”