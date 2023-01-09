Bill Haisten: It’s time for Chili Bowl racing, and it’s gloriously normal

Fifty-three days after the conclusion of the 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals, there was the COVID-related cancellation of a Utah Jazz-Thunder NBA game in Oklahoma City.

That same night, the NBA paused its season. The next day, the 2020 NCAA Tournament and all NCAA spring sports were canceled.

Eventually, Mayor G.T. Bynum ordered the closure of all Tulsa golf courses — public and private — and they stayed closed for a month. Ultimately, there would be no Tulsa Drillers baseball that year. Without downtown baseball, the Tulsa summer felt sickeningly empty.

There was a 2020 football season, but it was rife with cancellations and diminished rosters as players would test positive for the coronavirus or be exposed to someone who had.

The first few months of the pandemic were unsettling for everyone who loves sports or has a sports-related career: would the business of sports ever again be fully normal?

At that time, it was impossible to be totally confident in the resumption of real normalcy.

The January 2021 Chili Bowl was conducted as scheduled, but with fewer cars than usual and with attendance that was limited to 25% of the SageNet Center’s capacity. Instead of the typical turnout at Expo Square — a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd of 8,000 — only 2,000 spectators were allowed to watch Kyle Larson prevail in the A-Main feature of an event known as “the Super Bowl of midget car racing.”

Thankfully, both for the Chili Bowl and all other sports, the latter half of 2021 and all of 2022 weren’t nearly as impacted by COVID-19. Last year’s Chili Bowl was typical in every regard: nearly every inch of the building’s 448,400 square feet of space was covered by cars, trucks, merchandise booths and fans, and the event was a sellout as Tanner Thorsen edged Christopher Bell at the Saturday night finish line.

Thorsen, who hails from Nevada but resides now with his wife in Broken Arrow, won that race by about a half-second and has returned for this week’s 37th running of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

Rising star Kaylee Bryson — a Muskogee native introduced during a Monday news conference as “the best-performing woman in the history of this event” — will command a lot attention this week.

Overall, 370 cars are entered for racing that began on Monday night and concludes late Saturday night. It’s the third-highest entry total in Chili Bowl history. On the list of registered cars, 37 states and five countries are represented.

“I was concerned about the car count this year, with the economy being like it is, but the car count came up,” said Emmett Hahn, the Chili Bowl’s co-founder and promoter. “Souvenir sales are where they need to be. It kind of surprised me.”

Underscoring the scope of the Chili Bowl was Keith Kunz, the owner of Keith Kunz Motorsports. Kunz owned cars driven by Larson, Bell and Rice Abreu to Chili Bowl championships on the SageNet Center’s quarter-mile dirt track.

“You’ve got drivers from every facet of motor sports,” Kunz said on Monday. “The (media members) who are here from Tulsa — I don’t know if you guys really know how big this is in the world of motor sports.”

From a low-profile launch — a two-day, 55-car experiment in 1987 — Hahn developed the Chili Bowl into an annual spectacle that pumps $30 million into the Tulsa economy.

It’s not just the Chili Bowl that recovered beautifully from the pandemic’s impact on the finances of sports. The 2022 Tulsa Drillers’ per-game attendance of 5,495 led the Texas League. There are 30 teams overall in Double-A, and the Drillers were fifth in attendance.

For the first time since 1999, Tulsa was the Texas League champion in attendance.

The Drillers’ 2019 attendance average was 5,507, so the club is back to pre-pandemic levels on ticket sales and attendance.

“We feel great about the way we have bounced back from the lost season of 2020,” Drillers president and General manager Mike Melega stated in a text message.

During the Monday Chili Bowl news conference each year, Hahn always discusses the evolution of the event. Even if you’ve heard it 10 times, it’s interesting.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” the 82-year-old Hahn told an audience of reporters and Tulsa County officials. “I live about three miles from here. Tulsa is home. As you know, (Houston’s) Astrodome and (San Antonio’s) Alamodome offered us free rent (as an enticement to get the Chili Bowl).

“There’s not another building like this in the country — the SageNet building. It’s just made for this, with the race track downstairs and the pits upstairs. I really didn’t think about how large this race was until a NASCAR guy on the West Coast said, ‘There’s not another event that has this many cars in one class, that is sold out a year in advance and (won’t) get rained out or snowed out.’ I had never really thought about that, but that’s what makes it unique. Plus, Oklahoma is centrally located.”

Various Tulsa media members and several national racing media members covered the Monday news conference. Hahn concluded with his memory of a news conference that occurred 30-some-odd years ago: “We had two people from the press at that press conference, and both of them were from California. So, we’ve come a long way, baby.”