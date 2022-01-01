Axsom earns 2nd Golden Driller in Shootout finale

Emerson Axsom led from the start then turned back a final-turn bid by Alex Bright to win the Stock Non-Wing feature Saturday at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout inside the Expo Square SageNet Center.

It was the second Golden Driller trophy for the Franklin, Indiana, driver who previously won in Winged Outlaw in 2020.

Axsom was the first of only six drivers slated to pick up a winner's Golden Driller trophy from a record 1,700-plus racers from 36 states.

Results of Saturday night's remaining feature events will be in Monday’s Tulsa World.

Axsom was almost speechless after his race.

“I wanted a non-wing Driller for so long. I am shocked and speechless,” Axsom said in victory lane. “I said I wanted a second one so I could say the first one was not just luck. “

Axsom stayed on the bottom throughout the 30-lap feature, but Bright was right behind him the final five laps and pulled alongside at the checkered in a near photo finish.

“I know the top was slower so I did not want to go up there and do anything stupid,” Axsom said. “I just ran the bottom.