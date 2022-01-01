Axsom earns 2nd Golden Driller in Shootout finale

Emerson Axsom led from the start then turned back a final-turn bid by Alex Bright to win the Stock Non-Wing feature Saturday at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout inside the Expo Square SageNet Center.
It was the second Golden Driller trophy for the Franklin, Indiana, driver who previously won in Winged Outlaw in 2020.
Axsom was the first of only six drivers slated to pick up a winner's Golden Driller trophy from a record 1,700-plus racers from 36 states.
Results of Saturday night's remaining feature events will be in Monday’s Tulsa World.
Axsom was almost speechless after his race.
“I wanted a non-wing Driller for so long. I am shocked and speechless,” Axsom said in victory lane. “I said I wanted a second one so I could say the first one was not just luck. “
Axsom stayed on the bottom throughout the 30-lap feature, but Bright was right behind him the final five laps and pulled alongside at the checkered in a near photo finish.
“I know the top was slower so I did not want to go up there and do anything stupid,” Axsom said. “I just ran the bottom.
“He tried to get me, but he ran me clean."
Lucas Malden of Rancho Murieta, California came from fourth row inside to pass Eli Holden of Princeton, Indiana late in the race to win the Junior Sprint A feature.
Thomas Kunsman of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania lined up on the front row of three last-chance features and won two of them. Kunsman topped the Stock Non-Wing and Outlaw Non-Wing. He also finished third in Winged Micros.
Kunsman started in all four classes he entered as he was already locked into the outside front row of the 55-lap Outlaw Winged feature.
Tulsa Shootout Results
Stock Non-Wing A Feature: 1. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 2. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.; 3. Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.; 4. Shawn Mahaffey, Tulsa; 5. Ron Dennis, Kokomo, Ind.; 6. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 7. Stevie Snyder, Jr., Rising Sun, M.D.; 8. Preston Brown, Monroe Township, Pa.; 9. Colin Mitchell, West Lafayette, Ind.; 10. Braden Chiaramonte, El Cajon, Calif.
Junior Sprint A Feature: 1. Lucas Malden, Rancho Murieta, Calif.; 2. Eli Holden, Princeton, Ind.. 3. Vito Cancilla, Pleasant Hill, Calif.; 4. Parker Perry, North Vernon, Ind.; 5. Kyle Fernandez, Tracy, Calif.; 6. Tyler Crow, Drumright; 7. Josiah Vega, Antioch, Calif; 8. Brycen Roush, Riverdale, Calif; 9. Brayden Graham, Bakersfield, Calif; 10. Levi Osborne, Tracy, Calif.
Last-Chance Features
Stock Non-Wing: 1. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 2. Colin White, Scranton, Pa.; 3, Logan Rumsey, Manchester, Pa.; 4. Quinton Benson, Sweet Springs, Mo.; 5. Brock Berreth, Tulsa.
Outlaw Non-Wing: 1. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 2. Ashton Torgerson, Medford, Ore.; 3. Russ Disinger, Francesville, Ind.; 4. Joey Amantea, Mt. Pocono, Pa.; 5. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.
Restricted A-Class: 1. Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, Neb.; 2. JW Henderson, Queen Creek, Ariz.; 3. Carson Bolden, Quintan, Texas; 4. Jaxton Wiggs, Benton, Ill; 5. Scout Spraggins, Indiahoma.
Winged Micros: 1. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 2. Johnny Borland, Fort Worth, Texas; 3. Thomas Kunsman, Bethlehem, Pa.; 4. Dominic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; 5. Tyler Smith, Forest Grove, Ore.
Outlaw Winged Micros: 1. Ashton Torgerson, Medford, Ore.; 2. Scotty Milan, Fort Collins, Colo.; 3. Jake Hagopian, Fresno, Calif.; 4. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.; 5. Brandon Rivera, Tracy, Calif.