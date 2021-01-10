35th annual Chili Bowl Midget Nationals ready to fire off Monday

With strict COVID-19 safety procedures in place, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals presented by General Tire will begin a six-day run inside the River Spirit Expo Center at Expo Square on Monday.

The 35th edition of the race, called the Super Bowl of Midget Racing, will operate with restrictions on attendance that is part of a plan approved by the Tulsa Health Department and Expo Square officials.

Grandstand attendance has been limited to 25 percent of capacity, and only 750 pit passes will be sold each day. Masks are required at all times except when consuming food or driving in competition, and everyone will have their temperature checked at the door.

A total of 307 entries have been received, down slightly from the 343 entered in 2020. Racing begins at 6 p.m. Monday and continues each night at 5 p.m. through Friday with preliminary qualifying. Saturday, all drivers will run through an alphabet of feature races working their way to the championship race late Saturday.

Meet the stars of the Chili Bowl

A dozen NASCAR drivers are entered in 2021 Chili Bowl:

• Kyle Larson, who will be racing for Hendrick Motor Sports in 2021, returns to defend his Chili Bowl title.