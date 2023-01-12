 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHILI BOWL 2023

16-year-old under observation at local hospital after scary Chili Bowl crash

  Updated
  • 0

A scary crash 10 laps in to Wednesday night's Preliminary Chili Bowl Midget feature, inside the Expo Square SageNet Center, sent 16-year old Ashton Torgerson of Medford, Oregon, to a local Hospital for observation.

Torgerson was running seventh when he hit the outside retaining wall and began a series of flips down the backstretch. Torgerson was ejected from his midget and landed on the racing surface as the car completed its series of flips.

Torgerson was reported to be alert and talking with rescue workers as he was prepared for transport by EMSA to St. Francis Hospital.

Reports posted overnight reported Torgerson had passed multiple cognitive tests and had no broken bones.

The Torgerson Racing Facebook page posted an update at 11 a.m. that stated: “Ashton is sore and has been resting. The CT (scan) came back with some blood on the brain, so they continue to monitor. Dr’s are amazing that he is doing so well. The support from everyone has been amazing … will update again (Thursday night).”

Driver looking to honor dad, car owner at Chili Bowl. Page B3

