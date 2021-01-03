Moles wins Shootout Outlaw feature after teammate Beason penalized

For the second consecutive year, Broken Arrow racer Jonathan Beason finished second in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Outlaw A feature late Saturday at the River Spirit Expo Center.

Beason had been chasing early leader Joe B. Miller until a yellow flag stopped the race on lap 43. On the restart, Beason quickly shot around Miller for the lead, but his lead was taken away on the next yellow with four laps remaining in the 55-lap race. California teammate Mitchel Moles, who was running second, assumed the lead and went on to claim the victory. Beason settled for second.

“They claimed I passed before the start-finish line on one of the restarts,” Beason said of his move around Miller. “The guy's motor in front of me was going sour. Everybody could hear that. So you run over him or move over and start passing him. I guess they did not like that call. On the next yellow, they penalized me two spots.

“I took the lead on that start and that is what they penalized me for.”

Beason felt he had the race in the bag after running second last year.

“I had the fastest car. I got robbed of the race,” he said. “That is two years in a row I finished second.”