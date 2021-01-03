Moles wins Shootout Outlaw feature after teammate Beason penalized

For the second consecutive year, Broken Arrow racer Jonathan Beason finished second in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Outlaw A feature late Saturday at the River Spirit Expo Center.
Beason had been chasing early leader Joe B. Miller until a yellow flag stopped the race on lap 43. On the restart, Beason quickly shot around Miller for the lead, but his lead was taken away on the next yellow with four laps remaining in the 55-lap race. California teammate Mitchel Moles, who was running second, assumed the lead and went on to claim the victory. Beason settled for second.
“They claimed I passed before the start-finish line on one of the restarts,” Beason said of his move around Miller. “The guy's motor in front of me was going sour. Everybody could hear that. So you run over him or move over and start passing him. I guess they did not like that call. On the next yellow, they penalized me two spots.
“I took the lead on that start and that is what they penalized me for.”
Beason felt he had the race in the bag after running second last year.
“I had the fastest car. I got robbed of the race,” he said. “That is two years in a row I finished second.”
It was the second year that Beason was able to drive for the California team that Moles races for and the result was a 1-2 team finish.
“It was a great finish for the team, but not me individually,” Beason said. “I don’t have a micro. This car is from California. I have been lucky enough to drive it two years in a row. Hopefully I get to do it again next year.”
Passing proved to be tough early in the race except for Moles, who moved from the eighth starting position to second.
“It was kind of one lane around the bottom, but I knew it was starting to change,” Beason said of the track late in the race. “My car was good all week, so just had to make something happen when the opportunity arose and I got penalized for it.”
“I will get one of these outlaw Drillers eventually.”
Results
Outlaw A Feature: 1. Mitchel Moles, Raisin, Calif.; 2. Jonathan Beason, Broken Arrow; 3. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, Ind.; 4. Cody Key, Fresno, Calif.; 5. Joe B. Miller, Millersville, Mo.; 6. Kevin Thomas, Culliman, Ala.; 7. Kenny Miller III, Morgantown, Pa.; 8. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow; 9. Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, Texas; 10. Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.