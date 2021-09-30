Meinhard, No. 4 TU men's soccer take down No. 6 SMU in 2OT

With just 7.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime period, Alex Meinhard drilled home a rebound attempt to give Tulsa’s fourth-ranked men’s soccer team a 2-1 double-overtime win over No. 6 SMU on Wednesday night at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

The Golden Hurricane moved to 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Mustangs fell to 5-1-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Papa Ndoye put SMU on the board at the 16:16 mark as he headed in a goal from three yards out to give the Mustangs an early lead.

Nearly 20 minutes later, Ben Barkley fed the ball to Rooks Hunter on the right side of the box and then Hunter delivered a sliding cross to Meinhard who headed in the equalizer from three yards out at the 34:53 mark.

The two teams battled scoreless through the next 74-plus minutes, until Meinhard knocked home a rebound of a shot from Tom Protzek to give TU the triumph.

“We always talk about playing it out, and that is what they did," Tulsa coach Tom McIntosh said of his team. "Give credit to our guys, it was a great finish by Alex and a great effort by all of our guys in that moment. It is a good win and SMU is a really good team.