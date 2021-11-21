Martinez repeats as Route 66 Marathon winner on windy day

He didn’t really expect to repeat, but James Martinez managed to overtake Eric Delgado around mile 20 and then cruise to victory in the 15th anniversary of the Williams Route 66 Marathon on Sunday.
Martinez, 21, who won the last Route 66 race in 2019 (there wasn’t one held last year due to COVID-19), had taken about two months off due to an injury and was just hoping to finish in around two hours and 40 minutes, but he crossed the finish line at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa in 2:36:07, five seconds faster than his winning time in 2019.
“It was really good, the weather was perfect,” said Martinez, who placed third in the Class 6A state cross country meet in 2017 as a senior while helping Bartlesville High School to its second straight state championship. “There was a little bit of wind but it didn’t really seem to bother me that much.”
Adam Cohen finished as runner-up 12 minutes later, in 2:48:38, while Delgado ended up placing third in 2:51:22.
“I was second place for most of the race and I definitely didn’t expect to catch up to the first-place person (Delgado),” said Martinez, who also finished fourth in the 2017 marathon. “I did catch up to them around TU, about mile 20, and after that, I was pretty much alone.”
Cohen, from Norman, recorded his sixth top-five Route 66 finish. After placing fifth in the first race back in 2006, Cohen also finished fourth in 2007 and 2008, second in 2012, and third in 2016.
“I was way back, and I just worked my way up through. I’m very surprised to find out I’m second,” Cohen said. “I’m 53 years old, so I don’t expect to be up at the front. I keep getting older but I’m glad to hang in. I ran Boston last month, so I was excited to be able to run just slightly faster than I did in Boston.
“It’s a wonderful tradition, a lot of great support out in the neighborhoods, people offering you shots, sort of the opposite of hydrating, but it’s a really energized race.”
Cohen and Delgado even took a wrong turn somewhere along the way that probably extended their time by a few minutes.
But Delgado, who was running just his second-ever marathon, fought through pain to finish third.
“I came into the race in really good shape, came through the half marathon right where I wanted to be, but the wind ate my lunch today and I died, just as simple as that,” said Delgado, 41, from Oklahoma City. “It was just a struggle to get in. It was a tough day. It is what it is, that’s a marathon. My legs starting cramping and getting tight, just even right there, the last mile, my leg cramped up, it took everything I had just to finish the race.”
While the 50-degree temperature and overcast sky was favorable to the running conditions, the wind wasn’t, and Nicole Jarvis of Tulsa struggled with it, but used some mental tricks to overcome it and break the tape as the first female, in 3:08:15.
“This one is so hard I didn’t ever want to do it again,” said Jarvis, 45, who placed second among women in the 2015 Route 66 marathon, but hadn’t run it since, although she has run over 30 marathons total. “I did it in 2015 and the second half kind of breaks you because of the wind, but I decided after COVID, ‘Okay, I’m just going to do it.’ This is really one of the hardest because of that second half. That wind, it hurts, but you just run angry.”
Ashleigh Siska of Bixby, who is friends with Jarvis and sometimes trains with her, finished second in 3:09:39, while 52-year-old Jessica Stanford of Draper, Utah, placed third in 3:11:11.
“I felt really strong. That wind really was awful, but I stayed consistent and I got my goal,” said Siska, 30, who was running her first-ever marathon after doing several half-marathons. “That’s all that mattered to me. Nicole and I were running together for most of the marathon, but I got a really bad foot cramp on mile 22, so I was leading until mile 24 and she took off.”
Stanford saw Jarvis and Siska ahead of her and settled into a good pace.
“I knew they were battling in the front, so I could just relax,” Stanford said. “I knew I just had to run my own race and I felt great the whole way. And I’m just happy to have a good day where my body was doing really well.”
She has participated in over 50 marathons, but Stanford had never run Tulsa before and loved it.
“Wind and hills and turns, but still awesome. Tulsa brings it!” Stanford said. “I love Tulsa. The residential support and the aid stations were great. I was really impressed with Tulsa, it’s incredible.”
Williams Route 66 Marathon
Top 15 Finishers: 1. James Martinez, 21, Bartlesville, 2:36:07 2. Adam Cohen, 53, Norman, 2:48:38 3. Eric Delgado, 41, Oklahoma City, 2:51:22 4. Chris Torres, 46, Olathe, Kan., 2:54:16 5. Mark Rabasco, 27, Pittsfield, Mass., 2:56:40 6. David Carter, 46, Tulsa, 2:56:51 7. Stephen Pyle, 35, Tulsa, 2:57:05 8. Tyler Heath, 27, Houston, Tex., 2:57:54 9. Sam Stalcup, 43, Oklahoma City, 2:58:01 10. James Keilbarth, 30, Tulsa, 3:00:17 11. Jeff Newsome, 38, Tulsa, 3:04:12 12. Eric Gammenthaler, 30, Tulsa, 3:04:47 13. Juan Martinez, 51, Bartlesville, 3:05:42 14. Kyle Zorn, 30, New York, NY, 3:06:13 15. Nick Stefanko, 35, Oklahoma City, 3:06:50
Top 15 Females: 1. Nicole Jarvis, 45, Tulsa, 3:08:15; 2. Ashleigh Siska, 30, Bixby, 3:09:39; 3. Jessica Stanford, 52, Draper, Utah, 3:11:11 4. Jenna Henry, 40, Webb City, Mo., 3:17:45 5. Lindsey Elste, 38, Wheaton, Ill., 3:28:05 6. Amy Driskill, 48, Haysville, Kan., 3:29:26 7. Kara Azotea, 30, Lees Summit, Mo., 3:30:41 8. Laura Martel, 36, Denver, Colo., 3:32:06 9. Emily Ladd, 21, Dexter, Mo., 3:32:20 10. Michelle Greer, 46, Conway, Ark., 3:33:41 11. Julie Meiller, 25, Prairie Village, Kan., 3:33:44 12. Jessica Bryant, 31, Ada, 3:34:13 13. Jody Rowe, 53, Laurel, Md., 3:35:56 14. Bettie Wailes, 77, Winter Park, Fla., 3:37:19 15. Becky McIntyre, 32, Bennington, 3:37:49
Top 10 Half-Marathon Finishers: 1. Steven Baker, 30, Tulsa, 1:13:59; 2. Riley Randall, 17, Meeker, 1:17:05; 3. Nelin Kimery, 14, Piedmont, 1:20:32; 4. Sam Carr, 28, Tulsa, 1:21:02; 5. Hunter Briggs, 28, Tulsa, 1:21:19; 6. Amy Haas, 27, Columbus, Ohio, 1:22:10 7. Eric Pyle, 30, Tulsa, 1:22:37 8. Diane Robison, 29, Tulsa, 1:22:41 9. Benjamin Ledbetter, 28, Rogers, Ark., 1:23:38 10. Marten Hillen, 39, Stillwater, 1:24:25
Top 10 Half-Marathon Females: 1. Amy Haas, 27, Columbus, Ohio, 1:22:10 2. Diane Robison, 29, Tulsa, 1:22:41 3. Elizabeth Jones, 32, Bixby, 1:26:53 4. Jenna Woodward, 32, Norman, 1:29:48 5. Laura Hunt, 38, Edmond, 1:30:55 6. Randi Lackey, 38, Fairview, 1:33:55 7. Amy Alexander, 39, Broken Arrow, 1:34:45 8. Terri Cassel, 60, Tulsa, 1:35:35 9. Margaret Post, 39, Tulsa, 1:36:09 10. Ashley Riggenbach, 19, Bixby, 1:36:28
For race results, go to route66marathon.com/results