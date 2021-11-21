Martinez repeats as Route 66 Marathon winner on windy day

“I was way back, and I just worked my way up through. I’m very surprised to find out I’m second,” Cohen said. “I’m 53 years old, so I don’t expect to be up at the front. I keep getting older but I’m glad to hang in. I ran Boston last month, so I was excited to be able to run just slightly faster than I did in Boston.

“It’s a wonderful tradition, a lot of great support out in the neighborhoods, people offering you shots, sort of the opposite of hydrating, but it’s a really energized race.”

Cohen and Delgado even took a wrong turn somewhere along the way that probably extended their time by a few minutes.

But Delgado, who was running just his second-ever marathon, fought through pain to finish third.

“I came into the race in really good shape, came through the half marathon right where I wanted to be, but the wind ate my lunch today and I died, just as simple as that,” said Delgado, 41, from Oklahoma City. “It was just a struggle to get in. It was a tough day. It is what it is, that’s a marathon. My legs starting cramping and getting tight, just even right there, the last mile, my leg cramped up, it took everything I had just to finish the race.”