Louisville City FC's quick start dooms FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa dominated for about 80 of 90 minutes in both of its matches during the past week.

That will work against many teams, as did it against Sporting KC II on Wednesday. But that’s not going to be enough against top clubs such as perennial USL Championship power Louisville City FC.

On Saturday night, FC Tulsa suffered its most nightmarish opening 10 minutes ever as LouCity struck for three goals, including two by its all-time scoring leader Cameron Lancaster, and held on for a 3-2 victory before 3,976 fans.

“We’ve scored some amazing goals this year, and the ones that we give up are pretty basic so we can’t give a team like that those opportunities,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien. “Once we scored a goal I felt like we could at least get a point out of it .. but just one goal too many and we just didn’t have the final punch to get the third goal.”

FC Tulsa (4-4-0, 12 points) has lost four of its past five matches. Giving up multiple goals in 10-minute stretches has been a problem for Tulsa in four of those games, but it hadn’t previously occurred at the start.

“Today we were punished by the start rather than the middle,” Nsien said.