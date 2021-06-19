Louisville City FC's quick start dooms FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa dominated for about 80 of 90 minutes in both of its matches during the past week.
That will work against many teams, as did it against Sporting KC II on Wednesday. But that’s not going to be enough against top clubs such as perennial USL Championship power Louisville City FC.
On Saturday night, FC Tulsa suffered its most nightmarish opening 10 minutes ever as LouCity struck for three goals, including two by its all-time scoring leader Cameron Lancaster, and held on for a 3-2 victory before 3,976 fans.
“We’ve scored some amazing goals this year, and the ones that we give up are pretty basic so we can’t give a team like that those opportunities,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien. “Once we scored a goal I felt like we could at least get a point out of it .. but just one goal too many and we just didn’t have the final punch to get the third goal.”
FC Tulsa (4-4-0, 12 points) has lost four of its past five matches. Giving up multiple goals in 10-minute stretches has been a problem for Tulsa in four of those games, but it hadn’t previously occurred at the start.
“Today we were punished by the start rather than the middle,” Nsien said.
LouCity (5-2-1, 16 points), in its first ONEOK Field visit since 2015, moved into the USL Championship Central Division lead while FC Tulsa remained in third place.
FC Tulsa played its first match wearing its third jersey, named the Mural Kit, designed from the club’s Mural Project at Monroe Demonstration Academy in North Tulsa.
Lancaster, who played only the first half because of injury, opened the scoring only 100 seconds into the match as he curled in from the left a corner kick into the top right corner of the net.
After FC Tulsa came up empty on shots from Marlon Santos and Kevin Garcia, Louisville City converted a counter attack as Jonathan Gomez, a 17-year-old North Texan, blasted a shot from the left wing past keeper Sean Lewis and into the net’s left corner for a 2-0 lead in the seventh minute. It was Gomez’s first USL goal.
Three minutes later, Lancaster cashed in a penalty kick for a 3-0 lead.
FC Tulsa answered with Rodrigo da Costa’s goal in the 22nd minute as he took a midfield pass from Dario Suarez, dashed 30 yards down the left side and after some fancy footwork scored from 12 yards out with a shot off the inside of the right post. Da Costa has scored in four consecutive home matches dating back to last year.
Early in the second half, Marlon intercepted a pass at midfield, dashed down the right side on a 2-and-2 break, beat a defender and slipped a shot past keeper Chris Hubbard to cut LouCity’s lead to 3-2.
“We felt like the (tying) goal was coming,” said da Costa, who narrowly missed wide left on a shot in the 75th minute.
Marlon added, “We started a bit poor, but after that first 10 minutes I thought it was really good. We were attacking well, defending better.”
Lou City, however, held on for its third consecutive win in an eight-day stretch.
“Once we get into our rhythm we can dominate a game against any team in this league,” Nsien said. “I think we showed that again for a whole half and a partial in the first half today. But the basic goals (allowed), we have to find a way to stop it.”
Louisville City FC 3, FC Tulsa 2
LouCity;3;0—;3
Tulsa;1;1;—;2
Goals: LC, Lancaster 4 (CK) 2’, Gomez 1 (McMahon) 7’, Lancaster 5 (PK); Tulsa, da Costa 3 (Suarez) 22’, Marlon 2 55’. Shots: LC 13, Tulsa 13. Saves: LC, Hubbard 1; Tulsa, Lewis 4. Fouls: LC 15, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: LC, McCabe; Tulsa, Rivas, Marlon. A: 3,976.