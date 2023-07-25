Sept. 2 vs. Arkansas St. 11 a.m. TBD
Sept. 9 vs. SMU 5 p.m. TBD
Sept. 16 at Tulsa 2:30 p.m. TBD
Sept. 2 vs. Central Arkansas 6 p.m. ESPN+
Sept. 9 at Arizona St. 9:30 p.m. FS1
Sept. 16 vs. South Alabama 6 p.m. ESPN+
Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 p.m. ESPN+
Sept. 9 at Washington 4 p.m. PAC-12
Sept. 16 vs. Oklahoma 2:30 p.m. TBD
Sept. 2 vs. W. Carolina at Little Rock 3 p.m. ESPN+
Sept. 9 vs. Kent St. 3 p.m. SECN
Sept. 16 vs. BYU 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wednesday vs. Springfield 7:05 p.m.
Thursday vs. Springfield 7:05 p.m.
Friday vs. Springfield 7:05 p.m.
Saturday at Tampa Bay Rowdies 6:30 p.m. my41
Aug. 4 vs. Louisville City FC 8 p.m. my41
Aug. 9 at Colorado Springs 8 p.m. ESPN2
