OKLAHOMA
Football
Sept. 2;vs. Arkansas St.;11 a.m.;TBD
Sept. 9;vs. SMU;5 p.m.;TBD
Sept. 16;at Tulsa;2:30 p.m.;TBD
OKLAHOMA STATE
Football
Sept. 2;vs. Central Arkansas;6 p.m.;ESPN+
Sept. 9;at Arizona St.;9:30 p.m.;FS1
Sept. 16;vs. South Alabama;6 p.m.;ESPN+
TULSA
Football
Aug. 31;vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff;7 p.m.;ESPN+
Sept. 9;at Washington;4 p.m.;PAC-12
Sept. 16;vs. Oklahoma;2:30 p.m.;TBD
ARKANSAS
Football
Sept. 2;vs. W. Carolina at Little Rock;3 p.m.;ESPN+
Sept. 9;vs. Kent St.;3 p.m.;SECN
Sept. 16;vs. BYU;6:30 p.m.;ESPN2
TULSA DRILLERS
Tuesday;vs. Springfield;7:05 p.m.;
Wednesday;vs. Springfield;7:05 p.m.;
Thursday;vs. Springfield;7:05 p.m.;
FC TULSA
Saturday;at Tampa Bay Rowdies;6:30 p.m.;my41
Aug. 4;vs. Louisville City FC;8 p.m.;my41
Aug. 9;at Colorado Springs;8 p.m.;ESPN2