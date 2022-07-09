Logan Howland, 3-star offensive lineman from New Jersey, commits to Oklahoma

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 three-star offensive lineman Logan Howland on Saturday. Howland announced the move via Twitter.
#Soonernation , I’m h⭕️me @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/JoMrdb4Z0I— Logan Howland (@LoganHowland) July 9, 2022
Howland, a Princeton, New Jersey, native, is the No. 588-ranked player in the class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's also the No. 48 offensive tackle and No. 10 player from New Jersey in the cycle.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect chose the Sooners over the likes of Iowa, Miami (Florida), Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.
Howland is OU's 13th pledge of the 2023 class and sixth commit since June 27. He joins four-star Cayden Green and three-stars Heath Ozaeta and Joshua Bates as Oklahoma's 2023 offensive line recruits.